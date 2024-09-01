Dinners & Drinks in Cairns | Broadsign
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English

Broadsign & Audience 360 present

You’re invited to Dinner & Drinks in Cairns!

date

May 13, 2026 at 6:30pm AEST

location

Ela Modern Bistro

Shop 8/1 Marlin Parade

Cairns City QLD 4870

RSVP by May 4 using the form below.

Reserve your spot!