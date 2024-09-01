You’re invited to an exclusive reservation at Five Iron Golf ⛳

It’s time to swing into the heat of summer!

Place Exchange by Broadsign and Captivate are teaming up to host an evening that’s way above par.

Golf Simulators : Work on your drive without the sunburn.

: Work on your drive without the sunburn. Bowling & Darts : For those who prefer a different kind of strike.

: For those who prefer a different kind of strike. Open Bar & Gourmet Bites: Fueling your competitive spirit!

When: Wednesday July 15th, 6pm to 9pm Where: Five Iron Golf, 1290 Ave of the Americas, Rockefeller Center What: Golf Simulators, Bowling, Darts, Open bar & Gourmet Bites Suggested Dress Code: Country Club Chic: Think polos, pleated skirts and crisp linens.

In the world of OOH, placement is everything. We’ve secured the best spot in the city to exchange ideas, broaden your network, and captivate the summer spirit.

We can't wait to see you on the green!

Please note this is a personal invitation that cannot be forwarded or shared; we ask that you RSVP as soon as possible.