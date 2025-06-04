Broadsign Platform Overview
WOO Mexico City

Connect with OOH experts from around the world at Broadsign’s networking event

Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 8:30 PM

(following the WOO Welcome Reception)

La Única CDMX

Anatole France 98

Polanco III Sección, Miguel Hidalgo

11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Join Broadsign for our OOH Social events, a global series that brings together industry leaders for exclusive networking experiences. Connect with peers and engage in dynamic conversations about the latest innovations and trends shaping the future of OOH.

Reserve your spot!