Your Guide For Adopting the Place Exchange SSP

FAQs

Why are we moving from the Broadsign SSP (Reach) to Place Exchange? Place Exchange gives your inventory direct, unmediated access to Trade Desk, DV360, Yahoo, plus all the DSPs you’re already transacting with — with native programmatic guaranteed support and better reporting. We’re combining the best of both SSPs to create the best possible solution for monetizing your inventory.

Will my live campaigns be affected during the migration? Protecting live campaigns is the first priority. During go-live, you can run on both PX and Reach simultaneously — there is no hard cutover until you're ready. For campaigns that end within the transition window, the general recommendation is to let them continue running on existing deals to avoid disruption.

Are my deals, inventory, and users automatically moved to Place Exchange? Inventory is mostly copied over—certain fields will need to be added to the Place Exchange for a short period of time. Deals are not copied and must be recreated in PX. Users with programmatic or admin roles will be automatically synced to PX. Tags/criteria will also be copied over to PX. We are reducing the character limit to 35 characters per keyword and a maximum of 50 keywords assigned to any given screen.

How do I access Place Exchange reporting? Log in to the Platform and access PX, and use the reporting link in the PX SSP platform — do not use the reporting link in the Broadsign Platform, which currently points to Reach. PX reporting is more granular, with campaign, line-item, and screen-level data, as well as real-time troubleshooting filters. The reporting training video covers this in detail. Access to PX reporting from the Broadsign Platform will be available at a later date.

What features aren't available at go-live? In-Advance campaigns will need to continue to be managed on Reach for now. AI creative approval & categorization will continue to work for Reach creatives and will be migrated to PX workflows. Cross-channel competitive separation will also only function for Reach deals, with plans to also move this feature into the PX workflows in the future.

For more answers, download Media Owner FAQ