What we cover

There's a lot happening in the world of programmatic DOOH right now, and the industry is showing no signs of slowing down. Join Brooke Ermogenis, Head of Insight at doohx, for a panel discussion featuring our expert contributors as we take a look at some of the exciting trends in PDOOH this year.

From international campaigns and deal strategies to redefining the value proposition of DOOH, we'll share our insights, global perspectives, and predictions for the OOH industry in the year ahead.

We'll also provide a sneak peek into the launch of doohx's PDOOH Advanced certification course, including: