Webinar
PDOOH in 2022: A look at education, trends, and insights from the programmatic experts
Ian DallimoreLamar Advertising
Dorota KarcWallDecaux
Hannah ScottScoota
Brooke Ermogenisdoohx
Alexie LopezBroadsign
What we cover
There's a lot happening in the world of programmatic DOOH right now, and the industry is showing no signs of slowing down. Join Brooke Ermogenis, Head of Insight at doohx, for a panel discussion featuring our expert contributors as we take a look at some of the exciting trends in PDOOH this year.
From international campaigns and deal strategies to redefining the value proposition of DOOH, we'll share our insights, global perspectives, and predictions for the OOH industry in the year ahead.
We'll also provide a sneak peek into the launch of doohx's PDOOH Advanced certification course, including:
- Inventory management and yield optimisation in PDOOH
- Maintaining prices and deal strategies
- PDOOH campaign planning - from brief to live
- Cross-channel marketing and PDOOH's place in the mix
- PDOOH integrations - what's involved and how they work