Largest Hispanic Digital Signage Network in the United States, Admirable LLC, Deploys with Broadsign International, LLC

265 screens are now running in Hispanic restaurants across the nation.

Miami, Florida. February 24, 2015. Admirable LLC, the nation’s largest Hispanic digital signage network, has completed its initial deployment of 265 screens using Broadsign International, LLC’s cloud-based software.

Situated in Hispanic restaurants, Admirable’s 42” LED screens reach about 2.5 million visitors per month who designate eating out as their number one leisure activity. A seated dwell time of 45 minutes to two hours has enabled Admirable to divide its 12-minute loops between global, country-specific and local news, entertainment, advertising and each restaurant’s own messaging.

“The Broadsign platform was made for ad-based networks such as our own. Its performance reports have been crucial for establishing a level of trust with our advertisers that would have been difficult using other software,” said Kristian Diaz, Chief Technology Officer at Admirable.

“The ability to use triggers and add custom integrations through Broadsign’s SDK has been a source of innovation for our interactive campaigns, and Broadsign’s rules-based approach frees up time for our network operations team to focus on clients, offering great responsiveness and flexibility.”

Advertisers can easily segment Admirable’s audience by age (almost 50% are young adults), country of origin, location and income level, and include Telemundo, United Airlines, AARP, MetroPCS and Corona.

Admirable ran a network-wide campaign for Corona during FIFA World Cup 2014, enabling viewers to vote on game results and view them on the screen in real-time. Since Corona was sold onsite, Admirable was able to measure a 19% sales lift. The network is featuring more campaigns of this nature to assess engagement levels and correlations with factors like copy, length and rewards.

“As innovators in the digital signage space, we enjoy assisting our customers in maintaining the same role in their domains,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “Admirable is a fabulous example of a network that has focused on a specific vertical and viewership, and makes constant use of our features to deliver campaigns that connect with viewers. Advertisers thank them for that.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based software for digital signage networks. Its platform was designed exclusively as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home and digital place-based media networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After over a decade in the industry, Broadsign’s latest incarnation, Broadsign X, has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, has decreased the cost of deploying digital signage compared to PC-based hardware alternatives.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Admirable

Admirable is the nation’s premier Hispanic in-restaurant marketing network with over 3,000 locations in the United States. Admirable’s extensive marketing platform includes the largest national Hispanic Out-Of-Home digital signage and Hispanic restaurant network. Admirable can implement your Hispanic marketing and promotional strategy with precise targeted delivery by market, DMA, nationality, and even down to an exact zip code.

Press Contacts

For Broadsign Stephanie Gutnik

1-514-399-1184

stephanie.gutnik@broadsign.com