Adspace Networks Converts to Broadsign International, LLC’s Digital Signage Software

The largest in-mall video network selects Broadsign to power its displays in more than 200 of the country’s top malls

April 3, 2014 – New York – Adspace Networks, owner and operator of Adspace Digital Mall Network, the largest Nielsen-measured digital place-based video network in the United States, announced today that it has selected Broadsign International, LLC’s digital signage software to power its displays in over 200 of America’s best malls.

Adspace has been aggressively expanding network partnerships, resulting in a broad range of different screens, configurations and formats. The scope, complexity and quality of the network’s content have also increased. To accommodate this growth and ensure their digital signage needs would be met moving forward, the company required a partner with a more robust operating system and a history of innovation to meet their clients’ changing needs. Broadsign was selected as the best match for these factors, as well as for its extensive programmatic ad placement capabilities. The conversion to Broadsign’s software platform began in March and is expected to be completed by the end of April.

“Adspace reaches 48 million individuals across the country’s top 45 DMAs every four weeks by providing programming that enhances the shopping experience,” said Peter Krieger, President and COO at Adspace Networks, Inc. “We decided to convert to Broadsign’s digital signage software because it’s a seamless fit for us to ensure viewers are exposed to constant uptime and premium playback, and can handle our dynamic data requirements over a myriad of platforms. Moreover, Broadsign has made a strong commitment to programmatic and real time buying execution, which we see as a major driver of our industry’s growth.”

Skip Beloff, Broadsign’s Vice President of Sales, said, “Adspace displays are viewed at a high frequency by shoppers in the United States’ most superior malls and as such, every facet of the network must bring quality performance. I’m certain that Broadsign’s robust and scalable platform, along with our Broadsign Connect solution, will satisfy these expectations.”

Broadsign is an industry leader, singularly focused on digital place-based advertising and dedicated to adapting to its partners. As an important element of place-based advertising, Broadsign has incorporated proper programming and coding bandwidth to handle programmatic requests; this provides third party verification and a more robust proof of performance system for partners and customers.

Both Broadsign and Adspace are members of the Digital Place-based Advertising Association and Outdoor Advertising Association of America. For more information about Broadsign digital signage software, book a meeting with a Broadsign representative at the upcoming TAB/OAAA conference.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based software for digital signage networks. Its platform was designed exclusively as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home and digital place-based media networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After over a decade in the industry, Broadsign’s latest incarnation, Broadsign X, has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, has decreased the cost of deploying digital signage compared to PC-based hardware alternatives.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Adspace Networks, Inc.

Adspace Networks, Inc. (www.adspacenetworks.com) owns and operates the Adspace Digital Mall Network, the largest Nielsen measured digital place-based video network in the country. Currently located throughout 205 Class A malls across the United States, the network consists of 2,878 HD “Smart Screens” in two formats: nine foot “floor mounts” in portrait format and 42 to 63 inch “aerials” in landscape format. The Smart Screens show programming that enhances the shopping experience; combining a mix of the best deals, latest fashion trends, hot new merchandise, style tips, local weather, and entertainment news. The network reaches 48 million unique individuals each month (source: Scarborough), and is particularly effective at reaching teens, young men, and women of all ages. Adspace is also a charter member of the Digital Place-based Advertisings Association (DPAA), an organization that is helping to provide standards and best practices for the burgeoning, digital place-based video advertising industry.

