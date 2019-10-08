Broadsign announces partnership with Australia’s leading health and wellbeing network – Tonic Health Media

SYDNEY, Australia — Wednesday October 9, 2019 — Broadsign, the leading out-of-home (OOH) platform for media owners proudly announces the renewal of a successful partnership with Tonic Health Media, Australia’s leading OOH Health and Wellbeing Network with a five year contract.

The partnership will see Tonic Health Media continue to employ Broadsign’s powerful DOOH marketing platform for all campaigns across more than 5300 medical practices, pharmacy and allied health environments.

Tonic’s place-based media and digital assets are positioned in trusted, contextually relevant environments where the audience is making decisions about their health and wellbeing, reaching over 16 million Australians every month.

Tonic Health Media will utilise Broadsign Control to enable campaign automation and content delivery across their digital signage network. Broadsign’s digital signage automation software enhances content and ad distribution process at scale.

Tonic Health Media will also introduce programmatic capabilities to their DOOH network utilising Broadsign Reach, Broadsign’s supply side platform (SSP). Broadsign Reach is designed to connect DOOH publishers with new types of digital media buyers, making their inventory available across the globe and delivering incremental advertising sales.

CEO of Tonic Health Media, Dr. Matthew Cullen commented: “We’ve been working with Broadsign for a few years now. Our valued partnership enables advertisers and sponsors to deliver geo-targeted messages that activate the audience at a time when they are most engaged with their health and lifestyle, ”

“Broadsign’s platform is an end-to-end automated digital signage solution, enabling our place-based media to reach current and new media buyers to maximise our advertising revenue as we seek to connect to more people in the health & wellbeing market” he added.

“By integrating with Broadsign Reach, Tonic Health Media’s inventory is now available to over 28 different DPSs (demand side platforms), opening them up to new advertiser categories, new brands and previously untapped digital ad dollars. It’s exciting to see their extensive network becoming available to a larger number of media buyers wanting to reach a captive audience seeking health advice,” explained Ben Allman, Sales Director at Broadsign ANZ.

Broadsign’s programmatic solution is built specifically for DOOH, opening up the opportunity to a wider reach of media buyers, making it easier than ever to buy, sell and deliver successful campaigns and maximise advertising revenue.

About Tonic Health Media

Tonic Health Media is Australia’s leading health & wellbeing network, created by Health Professionals in collaboration with Out of Home (OOH) and Digital Media Specialists. Tonic’s place-based media and digital assets are positioned in trusted, contextually relevant environments where the audience is making decisions about their health and wellbeing, interacting with 16 million people per month.

Their multi-channel network of TV, Digital Panels and Brochure Boards are featured in 5,300+ GP Practices, Hospitals, Pharmacies and Allied Health waiting areas across the country. Tonic also owns Australia’s most popular direct to consumer health website, myDr.com.au which has over 2 million visitors a month searching over 5,500 pages of evidence based medical and wellbeing articles, news and video content.

Tonic’s digital network allows them to reach more Australians than ever before through exclusive partnerships with leading Australian healthcare websites and content suppliers. Their investment in digital assets has increased the volume of evidence-based health content available on the network to improve the experience available to patients while enriching clinician environments.

Tonic connects with more people in the health and wellbeing market than any other media. The network enables advertisers and sponsors to deliver geo-targeted messages that activate the audience at a time when they are most engaged with their health and lifestyle.

www.tonichealthmedia.com.au

www.myDr.com.au