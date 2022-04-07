Broadsign Hires John Dolan as VP, Global Head of Media Sales

Montreal, Canada – April 7, 2022 – Following an exceptional year of growth, out-of-home (OOH) marketing technology developer Broadsign today announced the expansion of its programmatic team with the appointment of John Dolan as Vice President, Global Head of Media Sales. Bringing more than a decade of programmatic martech experience to the newly formed role, Dolan will oversee Broadsign’s global sales team in identifying new growth opportunities and amplifying revenue with a data-driven approach – largely focusing on Broadsign’s OOH demand side platform (DSP) as well as its supply side platform (SSP) via third party DSP partnerships.

Dolan joins Broadsign with a comprehensive understanding of the ad tech landscape spanning the demand side (DSP), data management (DMP), ad serving, dynamic creative and verification. He comes to Broadsign from Integral Ad Science, where he spearheaded agency and programmatic development for the company as Global VP. Prior, he served as VP of National Sales at Sizmek, developer of an independent buy side ad server, and various sales roles at Rocket Fuel, a global programmatic marketing platform. Dolan holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Rhode Island.

“More media buyers are looking to programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) to broaden their portfolio, and with an ad tech industry vet like John on our team, we’re well positioned to meet the demand,” shared Maarten Dollevoet, Chief Revenue Officer, Broadsign. “John’s affable personality, leadership expertise, and longstanding relationships with key players in the programmatic space will prove invaluable in showcasing the value of programmatic to our existing customers while also helping us attract new buyers to the medium and accelerate industry wide growth.”

“Broadsign has built tools for nearly every imaginable facet of the OOH journey, including its programmatic evolution, and that foundation will help drive the medium into the future as more omnichannel advertisers explore all it has to offer,” noted Dolan. “OOH has a place in every campaign, and when combined with CTV, mobile, social, and online advertising, provides a total powerhouse for advertisers; I look forward to helping more buyers capitalize on that, and am thrilled to be a part of a company and team with such deep roots in OOH.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering more than 200,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform gives marketers and agencies access to premium digital screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. https://broadsign.com