Broadsign selected by IDS Media to power healthcare waiting room displays across France

Leading French healthcare display network to use Broadsign’s automated CMS to deploy 1,500 screens across 500 locations by 2020

Chantilly, France. May 3, 2017 ‒ Ad tech company Broadsign, LLC’s automated digital out-of-home software has been selected by IDS Media, a subsidiary of IDS International, to power its healthcare waiting room network, Comment Ça-Va? The partnership digitizes the waiting room experience to prepare patients for their upcoming appointment and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

For initial deployment, 400 screens were installed in waiting rooms in 100 doctor’s offices. Using Broadsign’s automated CMS, news feeds, medical center information, health tips, quizzes and ad content is displayed on 43 inch LED screens to 800,000 patients each month. By 2020, IDS Media plans to expand its network to 1,500 screens across 500 locations.

“Seeing as they are already serving the Australian and American healthcare markets, Broadsign had an excellent understanding of our needs,” said IDS Media CEO, Frederic Faurennes. “The Broadsign software allows each location to display their own content, without having to manage hundreds of playlists, and the integrated reporting tools offer total transparency to our customers. This keeps us aligned with new French regulations regarding digital advertising. Furthermore, Broadsign Mobile is a promising feature to enable our customers to extend their advertising to patients’ smartphones.”

IDS Media partners with wellness app and wearable providers, as well as pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis and Roche, to display ads across the network. The company also works with French international television channel, France 24. According to a survey, 72% of patients found the waiting room ads interesting.

“Broadsign is well established in the healthcare digital signage industry in the US and Australia, but our partnership with IDS Santé marks our first deployment in healthcare in France,” said Maarten Dollevoet, Vice President of Global Sales at Broadsign. “We are excited to work closely with IDS Media to further establish both of our brands as leaders in this region.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign is the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform that enables brands, agencies and DOOH media publishers to buy, sell, and deliver DOOH campaigns efficiently, reliably and securely. Lighting up airports, shopping malls, health clinics, street corners and more, the Broadsign platform powers screens at the heart of people’s lives and delivers more than 11 billion ads and 30 billion impressions per month.

The Broadsign marketing platform includes Broadsign Control for content distribution, playback and proof of performance, Broadsign Direct for sales inventory availability and proposal generation, and Broadsign Reach, a customized SSP for programmatic DOOH transactions.

About IDS Media

Founded in 1993, IDS Media is the largest OOH / DOOH health and wellness network in France. In partnership with over 30 000 healthcare professionals, our place-based media is installed exclusively in healthcare waiting rooms, reaching annually an audience of 22 million people. We are turning the waiting time into an informative and interactive experience, engaging patients to take an active role in their health.