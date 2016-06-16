Broadsign and TINT Enter Partnership to Facilitate the Union of Digital Out-of-Home with Social Media

Partnership enables DOOH media owners to display authentic social content by local viewers on screens in a controlled manner.

Montreal, Canada. June 16, 2016. The top-ranked digital signage software provider, Broadsign International, LLC, has partnered with TINT to make its social media marketing platform readily available to Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) media owners.



About Broadsign TINT’s platform allows marketers and advertisers to source real content from local communities, which increases engagement and drives conversions through dynamic social platforms and layouts. DOOH media owners using Broadsign’s automated CMS will be able to personalize and control the content taken from major social networks, messaging apps, review sites and blogs before displaying it on prominent screens with the confidence that only desired content will be played.

“Already working with leading technology platforms in other media, we are excited to be collaborating with the industry standard in digital signage,” said Tim Sae Koo, CEO at TINT. “Broadsign’s campaign-based approach to content management, API for integrations and proof of performance reporting will work synergistically with TINT’s platform and benefit premium digital signage networks and their viewers.”

Broadsign and TINT have already seen joint execution come to life through Exterion Media UK’s March 2016 World Wildlife Fund campaign and Global Radio activation across the London Underground. DOOH displays encouraged transit passengers to declare their support through social media, with TINT enabling the collection and curation of all conversations shared via #EarthHourUK on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

“Broadsign customers are looking for a simple and effective means of incorporating social media in their campaigns, be they in advertising or verticals such as internal communications,” said Jean Beaudry, Chief Operating Officer at Broadsign. “With global offices, a cross-license deal with Monster Media and relationships with brands from Coca-Cola to the United Nations, we believe TINT will be an appealing addition to our customers’ toolkits.”

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About TINT

TINT is a content marketing platform that allows brands to source authentic community content from social media, news, review sites, etc. and display it dynamically onto any digital channel (websites, TV screens, apps, DOOH billboards, ad units, etc.) to drive conversions. Over 45,000 brands in 172 countries use and love us.

About Exterion Media

Exterion Media is Europe’s largest privately held Out-of-Home advertising business. Engaging consumers on the move and using wide-ranging insight tools, it delivers valuable, relevant audiences to advertisers. Its diverse inventory formats and environments, both classic and digital, include transport (London Underground, bus, rail) billboards, street furniture and retail.

Exterion Media believes in making the everyday inspirational – by putting the right content, in front of the right people, at the right time and in the right location, Exterion Media transforms ordinary journeys into extraordinary experiences.

With operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, The Netherlands and Spain, Exterion Media works with a global portfolio of partners to engage and deliver audiences on a local and multi-country scale.

Press Contacts

For Broadsign: Stephanie Gutnik

1-514-399-1184

stephanie.gutnik@broadsign.com