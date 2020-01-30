Broadsign Named to Montreal Top Employers List

MONTREAL, Canada—January 30, 2020—Broadsign today was named one of Montreal’s Top Employers (2020) in the annual competition organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. This is the first time Broadsign has been listed. With rapid growth over the last five years, Broadsign is now the global market-leading out-of-home marketing platform. In 2019, Broadsign doubled in size when it acquired Ayuda and Campsite, two Montreal-based companies with complementary products and services.

“I like to say that we empower success,” said Broadsign CEO Burr Smith. “Having low turnover was a good indication that we are doing something right, and being recognized as offering a progressive and forward-thinking work environment for our employees, as compared to other companies in Montreal, is exciting.”

Broadsign offers several unique employee support and engagement programs, including a generous vacation offer, an open working space, a healthy lifestyle program, and a culture where anyone can bring forward suggestions to make the products and organization better. Some of the benefits Broadsign employees enjoy include:

Encourages employees to support community and charitable initiatives with up to two paid volunteer days annually and matching charitable donations of up to $500.

Promotes health & fitness with fitness subsidies, a scheduled health week with daily speakers, a well-stocked kitchen with healthy snacks, and weekly yoga or fitness classes.

A social committee manages a busy social calendar for its employees, with past events including a diversity week, movie nights, employee soccer games, wine and cheese tastings, game nights, a charity hockey game, catered office lunches, team go karting, a spring sugar-shack outing, summer barbecue, Bixi bike rides across Lachine Canal, and much more.

Encourages employees to continue their education with lunch & learns, opportunities to attend international conferences and training courses, and possible tuition subsidies.

Broadsign’s Montreal head office of 175 full-time employees received 4,000 resumes in the last year as a sign of their employee-focused reputation.

The Canada’s Top 100 Employers competition recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Starting with an initial list of more than 90,000 employers, Mediacorp graded those selected on eight criteria, which have remained constant since the project’s inception: Physical Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time-Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for media owners, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 425,000 signs in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives.

The Broadsign platform helps media owners more efficiently manage their business operations while enabling brands and agencies to easily book OOH campaigns. The platform includes tools for content distribution, playback and proof of performance; sale inventory availability and proposal generation; automated programmatic DOOH transactions; and OOH business operations.