Broadsign Selected by Veterinary Digital Signage Network, Pets Central Media, in Asia and the United States

Conversion of the first 200 displays to be completed by March 2017.

Hong Kong. September 14, 2016. Broadsign International, LLC’s automated digital signage software has been selected by Pets Central Media LLC to power its veterinary digital signage network. The conversion of 200 displays in Hong Kong, China and the United States (particularly California) is set to be completed by March 2017, with expansion planned for 5,000 displays by 2019.

“Upon meeting Broadsign at Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, we decided to convert to Broadsign’s cloud-based platform due to the company’s global reach, customization to local markets and top-notch Services team,” said Peter de Krassel, CEO at Pets Central Media. “Such attributes are essential for our network’s ambitious growth plan.”

Pets Central Media displays are at least 50” in size and situated in the reception areas of veterinary clinics. The network aims to make “pet parents” more knowledgeable with content that is composed of equal parts education and entertainment. The loop is consistent with dwell time, allowing for 28 minutes of programming and two minutes of clinic-specific messaging.

Social media marketing is included in Pets Central Media’s digital signage package, enabling veterinary clinics to provide clients with consistent information both onsite and on the go.

“Broadsign has become the digital signage industry standard in healthcare among networks in the United States and Australia, and by working with Pets Central Media, we are excited to raise the bar regarding software quality and innovation in Asia,” said Maarten Dollevoet, Vice President EMEA at Broadsign.

To learn more about the Broadsign solution, meet with a representative during New York Digital Signage Week or apply for a Free Trial.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC provides a software platform used by the world’s largest and most prestigious digital signage and digital out-of-home media owners to efficiently and reliably operate their networks. Powering over 120,000 displays in venues such as airports, shopping malls, health clinics and cinemas, Broadsign’s automated, scalable and secure workflow includes the Broadsign Core CMS for content playback and proof of performance.

For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Pets Central Media

Pets Central hospitals and clinics provide general and specialist professional veterinary services using state-of-the-art technology. Our veterinary professionals are a dedicated team including overseas-qualified Emergency and Critical Care Veterinarians and Veterinary technicians. We provide maximum support to clients through our 24/7 hospital and a clinic-to-clinic referral program.

Press Contact

Stephanie Gutnik

1-514-399-1184

stephanie.gutnik@broadsign.com