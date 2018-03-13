Broadsign to power digital media screens at Westfield’s US flagship shopping centers

partnership enables advertisers and brands to reach shoppers with contextual, targeted campaigns on over 500 digital screens.

New York, New York. March 13, 2018 – Broadsign International, LLC, has announced today that it has reached an agreement with Westfield Corporation, one of the world’s largest shopping center owners and managers, to power Westfield’s existing digital media network of 500 screens located at 18 flagship shopping centers across the US.

The full Broadsign platform will be used to power the Westfield Network, which is designed and managed by Esprit Digital, a premium full-service digital signage installation, maintenance and support provider. This includes Broadsign Control to automate the delivery of targeted and contextual messaging and advertisements to Westfield’s network of high-impact digital screens as well as Broadsign Direct to help Westfield’s brand ventures team more efficiently manage and sell ad space. Westfield will also be integrating its inventory with Broadsign Reach to make its network available programmatically to global media buyers.

“When the right content is displayed to the right audience, advertising and messaging is complementary to the shopper experience,” says Charley DeLana, EVP of brand ventures at Westfield. “We want to provide advertisers with every opportunity to reach consumers in interesting and exciting ways, and Broadsign allows us to execute on this forward-thinking vision.”

To enable precise campaign targeting, the partnership includes integration with Quividi’s audience analytics software to detect Westfield’s audience demographics. The network also integrates behavioral and environmental triggers such as weather and location data to add further context to campaigns, and TINT software to stream user-generated social media content to screens in real-time.

The ability to optimize content to be relevant to Westfield’s hundreds of millions of annual visitors, regardless of the location, the time of day and the screen in question, not only delivers highly effective and efficient ad content for brands but also enables Westfield to better connect with consumers.

“Successful shopping malls are those that go beyond a simple retail destination to create a unique and exciting experience,” said Maarten Dollevoet, SVP of global sales at Broadsign. “Through our partnership, Westfield is able to merge retail and media to create an environment that is beneficial to visitors, retailers and advertisers alike.”

To share the experience of this integration and discuss how digital media screens at shopping malls are impressing viewers with first-class aesthetics, functionality and experiences, all involved parties will be part of a panel at DSE:

PREMIUM DOOH – THE COMPONENTS OF A THRIVING NETWORK

Digital out-of-home strategy summit, room S231

Tuesday, March 27, 2:30 PM

Moderator

Stephanie Gutnik, Broadsign, vice president of business development

Panelists

Dave Taylor, Westfield Brand Ventures, senior director of digital operations

Brett Warner, Quividi, head of business, Americas

James Brenner, Esprit Digital, owner

Quinn Cox, TINT, head of business development/partnerships

For more information on the partnership, join Broadsign at DSE at booth 1731.

about broadsign

Broadsign is the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform that enables brands, agencies and DOOH media publishers to buy, sell, and deliver DOOH campaigns efficiently, reliably and securely. Lighting up airports, shopping malls, health clinics, street corners and more, the Broadsign platform powers screens at the heart of people’s lives and delivers more than 11 billion ads and 30 billion impressions per month.

The Broadsign marketing platform includes Broadsign Control for content distribution, playback and proof of performance, Broadsign Direct for sales inventory availability and proposal generation, and Broadsign Reach, a customized SSP for programmatic DOOH transactions.

about esprit digital

Esprit Digital create unique, affordable, ultra-reliable digital screen solutions for any application. The company has designed, manufactured and installed many of the world’s most iconic digital media networks for clients such as London Underground, Heathrow, Virgin, JCDecaux, Shell, BP, Sony, Gatwick and Westfield.

Esprit Digital offers a comprehensive range of services to compliment your Digital Signage Network. From Design and Manufacture through to Installation, Maintenance and Network monitoring. Esprit currently operates over 5,000 displays in over 25 countries around the world.