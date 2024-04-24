Captivate and Place Exchange by Broadsign Launch Advanced Programmatic Guaranteed Solution

Combining the Power of Programmatic with the Control of Direct Campaigns

April 24, 2024, New York, NY – Captivate, North America’s premier on-the-go news and entertainment network, and Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), are proud to expand our partnership with an advanced and enhanced Programmatic Guaranteed solution for DOOH advertising.

This collaboration brings unparalleled predictability and precision to campaign performance, enabling advertisers to control delivery on Captivate’s screens with remarkable accuracy, right down to the individual building level, for the first time in their programmatic campaigns. With these advanced Programmatic Guaranteed capabilities, advertisers enjoy enhanced targeting and control, enabling precise allocation of budgets and ensuring efficient reach of desired audience segments. Seamlessly integrating with existing DSPs, Programmatic Guaranteed execution simplifies the process for programmatic buyers to effortlessly incorporate guaranteed buying into their current workflow, ensuring smooth delivery and maximum efficiency in their advertising campaigns. Additionally, advertisers benefit from improved transparency, enhanced campaign measurement research and real-time access to campaign metrics, enabling smarter and better-informed decision-making.

Alice Gogh, Chief Growth Officer at Captivate, stated, “This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to elevating our programmatic offering. With these advanced Programmatic Guaranteed capabilities through Place Exchange, we’re leading the way in equipping advertisers with the tools they need to navigate today’s dynamic advertising landscape successfully.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Captivate in bringing this Programmatic Guaranteed solution to market, unlocking opportunities for Captivate inventory to be included in more buying strategies,” said Dave Etherington, Vice President, Revenue and Partnerships, US at Broadsign. “This first-to-market solution enables programmatic buyers to seamlessly leverage the expanded flexibility of programmatic buying to reach Captivate’s influential audience with increased targeting precision and transparency within the DSPs they already use.”

About Captivate

Captivate is the largest on-the-go news and entertainment network in North America, reaching influential audiences in the places they work and live. From the biggest stories to today’s weather, traffic updates to travel inspiration, we’re the daily source of information that sparks conversation, piques curiosity and makes an impact. We reach millions through our network of video-first screens in premier office buildings and luxury residential real estate, fostering powerful connections between brands and decision-makers, properties and affluent consumers. Influence the Influential with Captivate.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.