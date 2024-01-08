CEN Media Partners with Place Exchange by Broadsign to Power Programmatic Buying Opportunities – and Measurement of its Digital Network Using PerView

New York, NY (Jan 8, 2024) – CEN Media, the premium digital out-of-home (OOH) network that connects advertisers with affluent and engaged moviegoers, has integrated with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), to enable advertisers programmatic access to its entire network of cinema lobby inventory. CEN Media is also leveraging PerView, Place Exchange’s measurement solution for OOH, to deliver reach, frequency, and impression measurement for all of its displays.

CEN Media’s growing cinema network comprises over a thousand high-definition poster displays and large-format spectacular video walls placed strategically in cinema lobbies across the US. CEN research shows that cinemas bring in over 18 million people a day, with the average moviegoer spending over 15 minutes in movie theater lobbies. Place Exchange’s ability to activate OOH programmatically through the world’s leading DSPs makes it an optimal partner to extend CEN Media’s network to advertisers looking to reach diverse consumer segments in their moments of leisure.

“We are excited to give our programmatic buying partners the ability to reach a highly coveted audience of moviegoers,” said Ari Buchalter, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadsign. “Through this integration, advertisers can deliver high-impact OOH messages as a seamless part of the movie-going experience, and access CEN Media with the programmatic buying benefits of automation, flexibility, and measurement like never before.”

Place Exchange’s PerView measurement solution offers media owners like CEN Media the ability to measure display-level reach, frequency, and hourly impressions, for both digital and static displays across all OOH venues and formats, regardless of whether they are sold programmatically or direct.

“We were drawn to PerView for its ability to rapidly provide dynamic, up-to-date measurement that reflects real-world changes in consumer traffic,” said Kevin Romano, CEO and Founder of CEN Media. “In a year where moviegoers are flocking to the theaters in post-pandemic record-breaking numbers, we want to make sure we have the ability to provide advertisers accurate measurements to inform their buying decisions.”

About CEN Media

CEN draws upon more than 85 years of experience in the cinema industry to create the first fully-integrated, dynamic, and immersive digital out-of-home network that connects major brands and Hollywood studios with today’s sophisticated consumers. CEN provides a dynamic platform for advertisers to increase their reach by engaging today’s affluent moviegoers. For more information about CEN, visit cenmediagroup.com to learn about CEN’s offerings for buyers and sellers.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.