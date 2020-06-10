Join the Total Recovered campaign and spread good news we can all use

We’ve had a steady stream of upsetting events over the past several months, which makes it especially important to remind ourselves of the good things that we can celebrate.

That’s why we were so pleased to lend our support to the Total Recovered campaign conceived by Orb, produced by Creative Conscience and L&Co, developed by Voodooh and Nicole Yershon, and designed by recent Leeds Arts University creative advertising graduate Megan Williams.

The campaign provides a running tally of people known to have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide, and it pulls forth a doubly inspiring message by refocusing some of the grim language so often associated with the disease. Campaign creative dynamically updates, drawing live global recovery data sourced from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, and the Centers for Disease Control.

The campaign creative is free to use across any DOOH network. If you would like to feature it, head over to this page to access the dynamic files. Common screen sizes will be available to access immediately. Custom sizes will be produced by Voodooh and delivered to you within 24 hours.

Join in, and follow along with us for a little more of the good news we all need.