Broadsign Platform Overview
Ad ServerContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our PlansSell 10% more campaigns
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
DSP PartnersOutMoove DSPInventory Catalog
Measurement & AttributionCase Studies
Launch an In-Store Advertising Network
Retail Media: In-Store Report 2025Scaling In-Store Signage NetworksUnlocking New Retail RevenueMonetizing Contextual Retail Media
Retail BlogUpcoming Events
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlog
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign Publish
English

BlogJoin the Total Recovered campaign and spread good news we can all use

Join the Total Recovered campaign and spread good news we can all use

June 10, 2020Rob Côté

Shows a tally of people who have recovered from COVID-19

Shows a tally of people who have recovered from COVID-19

We’ve had a steady stream of upsetting events over the past several months, which makes it especially important to remind ourselves of the good things that we can celebrate.

That’s why we were so pleased to lend our support to the Total Recovered campaign conceived by Orb, produced by Creative Conscience and L&Co, developed by Voodooh and Nicole Yershon, and designed by recent Leeds Arts University creative advertising graduate Megan Williams.

The campaign provides a running tally of people known to have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide, and it pulls forth a doubly inspiring message by refocusing some of the grim language so often associated with the disease. Campaign creative dynamically updates, drawing live global recovery data sourced from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, and the Centers for Disease Control.

The campaign creative is free to use across any DOOH network. If you would like to feature it, head over to this page to access the dynamic files. Common screen sizes will be available to access immediately. Custom sizes will be produced by Voodooh and delivered to you within 24 hours.

Join in, and follow along with us for a little more of the good news we all need.

Rob Côté
Rob Côté

Recommended

August 4, 2026

Cinema advertising is back. Here’s why it’s more valuable than ever

Read Article

July 22, 2026

Dynamic creative optimization (DCO) in DOOH: What marketers need to know before launching their first campaign

Read Article

June 29, 2026

How Exterior Plus is driving Spain’s programmatic DOOH growth with Broadsign

Read Article

Broadsign Announces Acquisition of Place Exchange

Learn more