Blog Doohly Brings the Next Generation of DOOH Control to North America with Place Exchange by Broadsign Partnership

Melbourne, Australia – August 21, 2025 – Australian content management system (CMS) Doohly has announced a strategic partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), to allow Doohly-powered networks to natively transact through Place Exchange, creating greater scale and flexibility, and unlocking higher revenue potential for its clients.

Place Exchange helps drive revenue for media owners by opening up programmatic demand, making it easier for advertisers to discover and activate DOOH inventory as part of larger omnichannel campaigns. Programmatic offers numerous benefits, including simplified execution, flexible delivery, advanced targeting, enhanced measurement, and more. Through partnerships with the leading programmatic demand-side platforms (DSPs), Place Exchange provides demand from thousands of brands and their agencies looking to buy DOOH programmatically, alongside online, mobile, social, CTV, and other digital channels.

“Bringing Doohly’s CMS to North America with Place Exchange is about giving media owners real control. It means the freedom to run programmatic alongside direct sales on their terms while opening the door to bigger audiences and bigger opportunities,” said Sean Law, CEO & Co-Founder, Doohly

“We’ve been impressed with Doohly’s smart, nimble team and their commitment to market-leading solutions for media owners. We’re excited to join them on this journey and grow together globally,” said Robert Loftus, VP Platform Sales, Americas at Broadsign.

Doohly offers media owners a flexible, cloud-based CMS built for the evolving DOOH landscape, enabling real-time creative control, audience segment targeting, and dynamic content delivery. By integrating with Place Exchange, Doohly users can now activate programmatic campaigns natively alongside their direct-sold efforts — all while maintaining full visibility and control.

The collaboration is already live and available to Doohly’s network.

About Doohly

Doohly Pty Ltd is Australia’s first independent, hardware-agnostic cloud content management system (CMS) and media-player suite for Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) and retail media networks. Doohly provides a modern, simple, and powerful alternative to complex, costly, and restrictive legacy incumbents. Any Doohly-powered network can create, schedule, monetise and measure screen content in minutes – from any browser or device.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.