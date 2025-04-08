Place Exchange by Broadsign Announces Expanded Programmatic Guaranteed Offering for Digital Out of Home

With the largest footprint of PG-certified partners and powerful new Programmatic Guaranteed capabilities, Place Exchange by Broadsign brings the power of programmatic buying to direct-sold DOOH

New York, NY – April 8, 2025 – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced the expansion of its Programmatic Guaranteed offering supporting guaranteed deals between buyers and sellers for DOOH inventory.

The vast majority of DOOH transactions today occur via direct sales between media owners and buyers. Such direct transactions, often for premium inventory, offer the buyer and seller definitive assurance in advance around where, when, and how many impressions will run, and at what price. However, the process can be labor intensive – especially when buying across multiple media owners – requiring management of multiple sets of deals and insertion orders, manual data entry, disjointed reporting, and separate billing and payments.

Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) for DOOH combines the predictability and control of direct deals with the power of programmatic, all within the buyer’s DSP of choice. The numerous benefits for buyers include (1) time savings and error reduction from the automation and streamlining of workflows, (2) unified reporting and measurement of PG DOOH with other media activity (including across other channels, if executed within an omnichannel DSP), (3) consolidated and simplified billing, and (4) access to a variety of programmatically-enabled advanced capabilities across the entire buy. For sellers, enabling PG transactions opens up their inventory to a broader pool of demand – including programmatic-native digital buyers looking to add premium DOOH media to their campaigns via the familiar mechanism of PG – all with complete transparency and control.

Place Exchange by Broadsign was early to identify the potential of PG in the DOOH space and developed proprietary technology now enhanced by a powerful array of PG capabilities. These include advanced planning and targeting (by audiences, geos, points-of-interest, venues, keywords, and more), creative management and approvals, campaign delivery controls including budgeting and pacing, log-level data export, deduplicated reach & frequency measurement, device ID passback for exposed audiences, and support for a wide array of 3rd party capabilities – including 3rd party tags, 3rd party dynamic creative, and 3rd party attribution measurement – all enabled on the buyer’s DSP of choice. To leverage these advanced capabilities against the most highly-sought after DOOH inventory, the Place Exchange SSP has also streamlined the process for reserving and booking inventory to be delivered on a PG basis.

Having already run numerous PG DOOH campaigns over the past year across a wide array of publishers and DSPs, Place Exchange has expanded access to these capabilities to more supply and demand partners, representing the largest footprint of PG certified partners in the DOOH space.

“We believe there will be tremendous demand from buyers to tap the benefits of Programmatic Guaranteed for Digital Out of Home,” said Jonathan Conway, Chief Commercial Officer of Talon US. “Place Exchange by Broadsign was an early innovator in unlocking these capabilities and we are excited to partner with them in bringing new benefits to the marketplace and advancing the state of Digital Out of Home.”

“The launch of true Programmatic Guaranteed through the Place Exchange SSP in 2024 marked a strategic evolution for Captivate,” said Leigh Lowery, Chief Revenue Officer at Captivate. “It has allowed our advertising partners to tap into our trusted venues with greater efficiency, while delivering performance and precision at scale. As the demand for unified, cross-platform strategies continues to rise, this partnership offers brands a future-ready solution that delivers both impact and accountability.”

“Programmatic Guaranteed will be instrumental in opening DOOH inventory up to more buyers, including many who have not historically included DOOH as part of their media mix,” said Ari Buchalter, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadsign. “With the introduction of this enhanced PG offering, we are excited to help grow the market for DOOH to the benefit of both buyers and sellers.”

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.