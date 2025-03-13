Shinka Launches Programmatic OOH Offering with Place Exchange by Broadsign

Shinka’s exclusive in-room hotel network screens are available to programmatic buyers for the first time via Place Exchange by Broadsign

Dublin, Ireland (March 13, 2025) – Shinka provides advertisers with direct access to high-net-worth individuals staying in luxury hotels across nine cities in the US and UK, including premier properties such as Fairmont, Hilton, and Waldorf Astoria. In partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), advertisers can now seamlessly purchase Shinka’s premium in-room screens programmatically through various buying options, including open auction and private marketplace deals, directly within integrated omnichannel and OOH DSPs.

“This partnership opens the doors for programmatic buyers to tap into our exclusive hotel network, and it gives us the opportunity to be integrated into more omnichannel strategies,” said Kieran Greene, CEO of Shinka. “With travel booming, our inventory offers a unique opportunity for advertisers looking to elevate their brand presence across premium environments and engage affluent audiences with unmatched precision and impact.”

By leveraging advertising opportunities within luxury hotels, advertisers can make meaningful connections with consumers in a context conducive to positive brand associations. “We’re excited to bring this highly sought-after inventory to buyers for the first time,” said Ari Buchalter, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadsign. “By bringing the benefits of programmatic activation to luxury hospitality experiences, this partnership unlocks new ways for advertisers to reach travelers in premium settings.”

Shinka also utilizes Place Exchange’s PerView measurement solution, designed specifically for OOH media, to deliver dynamic, up-to-date reach, frequency, and impression measurement, across all OOH venues and formats. “PerView empowers us to understand the impact our screens deliver, whether sold programmatically or through direct channels,” added Greene. “We have also been incredibly pleased and impressed by PerView’s rapid turnaround time and high levels of customer service, which is critical when looking to measure unique environments like ours.”

About Shinka

Shinka is the leading independent header bidding solution for programmatic advertising in the CTV and DOOH space. It enables media owners to optimize their ad revenue by streamlining the auction process. With a strong commitment to transparency, Shinka provides real-time data and complete visibility into individual opportunities through its mediation platform. Foster fair competition and unlock new revenue potential with Shinka. Learn more at www.shinka.io.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.