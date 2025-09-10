OXXO-Retina Media and Place Exchange by Broadsign Transform In-Store Advertising

Advertisers can now activate programmatic campaigns in OXXO stores in Mexico.

Monterrey, Nuevo León (September 10, 2025) – Retina Media, the retail media platform of FEMSA Proximity and Health-owned OXXO convenience stores, and Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), announced a collaboration that will, for the first time, enable automated access to OXXO’s extensive network of more than 8,000 digital screens in Mexico, strategically located in high-traffic areas to engage consumers while they shop, and consolidate the retail media market in the country.

Through this collaboration, advertisers and media buyers will be able to integrate OXXO’s screens into their digital and omnichannel strategies, reaching people more directly and effectively during their shopping journeys at physical store locations, alongside digital touchpoints online, across mobile, and other programmatic channels.

At a decisive moment for the industry, a report by Grand View Research reveals that Mexico’s retail media market generated $1.995 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.204 billion by 2030—a growth fueled primarily by in-store purchases, which represent 88% of all retail transactions in the country, according to the CCIA Research Center.

As OXXO enters the programmatic ecosystem through its collaboration with Place Exchange by Broadsign, global players in the digital advertising industry are highlighting the importance of this step. “We are excited to gain access to OXXO’s inventory through Display & Video 360, our programmatic buying platform, as it is an iconic brand with vast reach across all demographics and markets in Mexico,” said Matias Medina Rivero, Head of Programmatic Media for the Spanish-speaking Latin America region at Google. “OXXO’s entrance into the programmatic ecosystem means that brands can now easily integrate their inventory into their omnichannel strategies as they engage with consumers across all digital channels in a unified way.”

Place Exchange’s SSP brings extensive experience in programmatic and retail media campaigns, which, combined with OXXO’s infrastructure and reach, allows advertisers to:

Target campaigns: Deliver messages to specific audiences based on demographics, location, and shopping habits.

Deliver messages to specific audiences based on demographics, location, and shopping habits. Optimize investments: Measure results in real time and adjust strategies to achieve better returns.

Measure results in real time and adjust strategies to achieve better returns. Explore new formats: Use dynamic creative ads that increase message relevance or QR code integrations to capture attention at the point of sale.

“This collaboration represents an important step in the way brands engage with consumers in stores,” said Juan Restrepo, Director of OXXO-Retina Media. “By leveraging the presence of our stores, we offer advertising solutions that deliver real value for our business partners.”

“This development positions OXXO as the largest programmatic media owner in Mexico, and we are excited to offer this highly demanded inventory to our global audience,” said Thomas Roberts, Sales Director, LATAM at Broadsign. “Advertisers will be able to achieve campaign objectives ranging from awareness and consideration to performance, thanks to the reach and popularity of OXXO stores.”

With this initiative, Retina Media and Place Exchange by Broadsign transform OXXO’s network of screens into a unique, data-driven platform that connects brands with consumers during their shopping experience and complements strategies across all digital channels, while always respecting customer privacy.

About FEMSA Proximity and Health

FEMSA’s Proximity and Health Division creates economic and social value in the countries where it operates. It runs various small-format retail chains in Latin America and Europe, including OXXO and Bara stores. Additionally, it operates service stations under the OXXO GAS brand in Mexico and Valora, our European retail unit that manages convenience stores and food service operations.

FEMSA Health manages pharmacy chains across Latin America, including YZA, Farmacon, and Moderna in Mexico; Cruz Verde in Colombia and Chile; Fybeca and SanaSana in Ecuador; and Maicao in Chile, as well as a pharmaceutical production and wholesale laboratory. Currently, it operates more than 4,400 units in the countries where it has a presence.

Through its business units, FEMSA’s Proximity and Health Division serves over 13 million consumers daily and employs more than 160,000 collaborators, promoting inclusion, diversity, and sustainability practices within its teams to operate in harmony with the planet, the community, and the value chain.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.