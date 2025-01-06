PUBLIC Leverages Place Exchange by Broadsign’s PerView Solution to Unlock Measurement Across its Entire Out-of-Home Network

Through PerView, PUBLIC now has access to advanced reach, frequency, and impression data across all screen formats and locations.

Dallas, Texas (January 6, 2025) – PUBLIC, a pioneering Out of Home (OOH) media company that blends exceptional art with relevant brand messaging, announced the adoption of Place Exchange by Broadsign’s PerView solution to deliver dynamic, up-to-date measurement for its entire network of digital and static displays.

PUBLIC is known for its creative innovation and presentation, blending exceptional art with advertising in an organic and engaging way that aligns with their natural environments. PUBLIC’s myriad formats include urban digital networks, large format wallscapes and spectaculars, street walls and hand-painted murals found across the United States. Each of these unique activations requires a customized approach to accurately measuring metrics, like reach, frequency, and impressions to understand the impact generated for brands.

PerView was designed to provide dynamic measurement of these metrics and more for buyers and sellers of all categories and formats of OOH media, making it a perfect fit for PUBLIC’s diversified network. Moreover, PerView features frequent updates that keep pace with real-world changes in vehicular and pedestrian traffic patterns, enabling PUBLIC to accurately convey the impact of its media to its clients as traffic varies throughout the day and over the course of weeks and months.

“PerView is a perfect fit for our needs and a critical enabler of both direct and programmatic sales for our digital and static assets,” said Patrick Sutton, Co-founder and President of PUBLIC. “Not only does it provide tailored, up-to-date measurement for each display in our network, but the rapid turnaround and responsive service are beyond anything else we’ve seen in the industry.”

“PUBLIC is a leader when it comes to Out of Home innovation and designing engaging visuals and experiences, which is why we are so excited to bring the power of PerView to their pioneering network,” said Ari Buchalter, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadsign. “PerView was built to help OOH media owners like PUBLIC leverage granular, timely, and actionable measurement to support their business, and PUBLIC joins a growing list of PerView partners doing just that.”

About PUBLIC

PUBLIC is a premium creator and pioneer of exceptional media channels in landmark destinations with an emphasis on design and presentation. Formerly known as Reynolds Outdoor, PUBLIC has created some of America’s most recognizable formats including Urban Digital Networks, Street Kiosks, Wallscapes, and hand-painted Murals.

About PerView

PerView is a measurement solution for Out of Home media, delivering dynamic, up-to-date reach, frequency, and impression measurement, across all OOH venues and formats. PerView offers both buyers and sellers the ability to perform measurement for any custom mix of OOH assets – such as an advertiser’s campaign or a media owner’s network – with the ability to analyze results for different consumer segments, geographies, and timeframes. The solution applies to both static as well as digital OOH media, regardless of whether it transacts on a direct or programmatic basis. PerView was developed in line with the OAAA OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines.