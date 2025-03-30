Unique X Partners with Place Exchange by Broadsign to Launch the First True Programmatic Cinema Advertising Solution

Dublin, Ireland (March 30, 2025) – Unique X, a global leader in cinema solutions, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH). This collaboration introduces the first true programmatic advertising solution purpose-built for the cinema industry, revolutionizing the way cinema advertising is bought and sold.

The partnership combines Unique X’s renowned Advertising Accord platform and the advanced RosettaBridge Theatre Management System (TMS) with Place Exchange’s market-leading platform that offers unparalleled programmatic advertising capabilities and an extensive channel of demand through its integration with the world’s largest omnichannel demand-side platforms (DSPs), including Google’s DV360, The Trade Desk, Yahoo DSP and Viant, and the leading OOH DSPs, including AdQuick, Adomni, Atlas, OutMoove, and The Neuron. This enables Unique X’s exhibitors and cinema advertising agencies to unlock significant new revenue streams through seamless, real-time bidding for cinema inventory.

The programmatic solution supports Private Marketplace (PMP), Programmatic Guaranteed, and Open Auction deals, offering cinema advertisers unprecedented access to premium video inventory on the big screen, engaging captive moviegoing audiences at scale. Moreover, Advertising Accord’s integration with its existing direct sales workflow guarantees exhibitors retain complete control over their inventory, ensuring seamless and optimized utilization of both programmatic and direct-sold campaigns.

Unique X’s development investment in RosettaBridge TMS has further aligned cinema advertising with established standards of Connected TV (CTV) and digital ecosystems, positioning it uniquely in the market. Advertising Accord provides the flexibility to add further SSP and DSP integrations depending on market requirements.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward for cinema advertising, and Place Exchange is thrilled to partner with Unique X to expand the premium, high-attention video environment of cinema into the programmatic ecosystem in a way that delivers control for media owners and meaningful scale for advertisers,” said Nick Bennett, Vice President, Business Development, Broadsign. Phil Morris, Chief Commercial Officer at Unique X added “We are excited to work with Place Exchange to introduce our cinema network to the true potential of programmatic advertising, benefiting exhibitors, advertisers, and moviegoers alike.”

About Unique X

Unique X is the market-leading brand and product portfolio for the future strategy and innovation of digital cinema, providing intelligent autonomous cost-saving solutions and revenue-generating fully managed content services. Unique X operates in 100 countries across the globe and excels in delivering mission-critical cinema software. Every year Unique X delivers over 200,000 movies and 1.1 billion cinema advertising spots worldwide. Market-leading cinema solutions include RosettaBridge Eco TMS (Theater Management System), RosettaNet (Circuit Management System), Movie Transit (Digital Cinema Package Content Delivery Network), Basekey (KDM management), RosettaLive (Event Streaming), Advertising Accord (Complete Advertising Sales Management and Programmatic Advertising), KDMX (next generation global KDM services) SmartTrailering (Intelligent Trailer Scheduling) and Unique’s unrivalled consumer product, the movie and gaming content private cinema hire event platform “Book The Cinema”. www.uniquex.com

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.