GroundTruth Partners with Place Exchange by Broadsign to Expand Into Digital Out-of-Home With Measurable Foot Traffic Attribution

Advertisers can now connect DOOH ad exposure to real-world store visits, closing a critical gap in campaign measurement.

New York, NY (October 9, 2025) – GroundTruth, the ad platform trusted by brands and agencies to turn real-world behavior into real business results, today announced the launch of its Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) solution. Powered by a robust integration with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), GroundTruth now enables advertisers to buy premium DOOH inventory with the same precise targeting, cross-channel reach, and deterministic visitation attribution already available across mobile, CTV, digital audio, direct mail, and desktop.

“Out-of-home has always been a powerful awareness channel, but marketers have struggled to prove the real business results it drives,” said Rosie O’Meara, CEO of GroundTruth. “By bringing our attribution technology and audience targeting to DOOH, we’re giving advertisers confidence that their out-of-home campaigns can be tied to real-world outcomes like foot traffic.”

Unlike traditional DOOH advertising that stops at impression counts, GroundTruth’s DOOH solution provides a full-funnel view of performance, powered by advanced attribution that captures mobile device IDs within viewing range of a screen when an ad plays and verifies whether those devices later visit a specified store or business location, linking DOOH exposure directly to store visits.

Through Place Exchange SSP’s unmatched DOOH supply ecosystem, GroundTruth customers now have access to DOOH inventory from premium publishers like Outfront, Lamar, Captivate and GSTV. The integration allows brands to reach audiences across every DOOH format and venue category, including airports, malls, billboards, convenience stores, commercial buildings, entertainment venues, gas stations, street furniture, and more. Customers can plan and activate DOOH campaigns within minutes directly in GroundTruth’s Ads Manager platform.

“Advertisers are demanding more accountability from every media channel, and DOOH is no exception,” said Ari Buchalter, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadsign. “By combining Place Exchange’s premium inventory with GroundTruth’s proven attribution, we’re giving brands a clear line of sight from exposure to outcome”.

Beyond attribution, what sets GroundTruth apart is its ability to unify DOOH with other media channels. Mobile device IDs captured for attribution can be used to build retargeting audiences, enabling advertisers to follow up with exposed consumers across mobile, CTV, streaming audio, and desktop for a seamless omnichannel experience.

A GroundTruth campaign with belVita highlighted the impact of combining DOOH with mobile advertising. By running an omnichannel strategy with GroundTruth, the brand drove 221,000 physical, in-store visits to Target in just one month and achieved a 3.44% visitation rate, underscoring how DOOH exposure directly translates into measurable foot traffic.

Similarly, in a recent campaign with Place Exchange by Broadsign, a national retailer drove over 42,000 in-store visits from exposed consumers across New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, with more than half of those visits being incremental.

“Marketers don’t buy media in silos anymore,” O’Meara said. “What makes running DOOH on GroundTruth different is how it connects seamlessly with CTV, digital audio, or mobile, so advertisers can retarget, optimize, and prove results across the full funnel in one platform.”

Availability

GroundTruth’s DOOH solution is available today through both its self-serve Ads Manager platform and through GroundTruth’s managed service team. Advertisers can benefit from GroundTruth’s precise targeting by geography (including DMAs or zip codes), venue type, or points of interest; and advanced attribution that deterministically links DOOH exposure to in-store visits by tracking device IDs within viewing range of a screen.

The other key benefit of running DOOH campaigns on GroundTruth is the robust reporting suite that goes beyond impressions to include in-store visitation rates, breakdowns by venue and publisher, as well as advanced metrics like reach, frequency, proof of play, and third-party lift studies.

This launch builds on GroundTruth’s continued investment in product and technology innovation. Earlier this year, the company expanded into digital audio advertising, giving marketers the ability to tie podcast and streaming ads directly to in-store visits. In January, GroundTruth appointed Matt Knight as Chief Technology Officer to spearhead the company’s technology roadmap, and in February, welcomed Jeanine Percival Wright, former Global COO of Amazon’s Wondery and CFO at SiriusXM, to its Board of Directors.

With DOOH now added to the mix, advertisers can combine high-impact out-of-home media with GroundTruth’s proven attribution capabilities, creating a unified way to plan, execute, and measure campaigns that deliver real business results.

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is an advertising platform that drives in-store visits and other real business results. Using observed real-world consumer behavior, including location and purchase data, GroundTruth creates targeted advertising campaigns across all screens for advertisers. GroundTruth then measures how consumers respond to the campaigns, including if they physically show up to a store location or website, to understand the real business results generated by a brand’s advertising. Learn more at groundtruth.com.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.



