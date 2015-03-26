LCD Media Selects Broadsign International, LLC Digital Signage Software for Retail in Denmark

In-store communications company standardizes on Broadsign platform.

Copenhagen, Denmark. March 26, 2015. Scandinavia’s leading provider of intelligent digital in-store solutions, LCD Media, has chosen to standardize on Broadsign International, LLC’s digital signage software platform for retail initiatives in Denmark.

LCD Media’s primary focus is on 300 of the top retail stores in Denmark. Its larger customers include PWT Group, which has 170 shops with a minimum of two players each, and JACK & JONES. Installations consist of videowalls and LCD displays ranging from 10” to 86” placed in strategic locations to facilitate increased impressions and enhanced communication between the consumer and the brand.

“LCD Media services large-scale retail chains and smaller speciality boutiques, and we required a digital signage software platform robust enough to suit the different needs of both customer profiles,” said Thomas Nielsen, Service Manager at LCD Media. “The level of education and support provided by Broadsign has greatly assisted in our deployment.”

While the objectives and types of content vary from brand to brand, a store’s typical content loop lasts two to three minutes and campaigns are increasingly using touch solutions to augment interactivity.

“LCD Media possesses a portfolio of esteemed brands and as such, continuously raises the bar to deliver a unique in-store experience to affluent customers,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “We are confident that Broadsign’s feature-rich software will satisfy the digital signage component of LCD Media’s initiatives and look forward to a partnership of creating novel experiences in the retail vertical.”

To learn more about how Broadsign’s digital signage software can be used in various retail settings, download a free 60 day trial.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its platform was designed as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After over a decade in the industry, Broadsign’s platform has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, has decreased the cost of deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About LCD Media

LCD MEDIA is Scandinavia’s leading provider of intelligent digital in-store solutions. Our in-store solutions have been implemented in more than 50 countries worldwide, and as a full-service provider, we offer sparring, design, installation and maintenance.

Press Contacts

For Broadsign Stephanie Gutnik

1-514-399-1184

stephanie.gutnik@broadsign.com