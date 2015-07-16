Origins Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Partners With and Converts to Broadsign International, LLC in India

Conversion consists of 14 large-format LEDs and multiple projects in retail, corporate and government verticals.

Lucknow, India. July 16, 2015. India-based digital signage network operator, Origins Advertising Pvt. Ltd., has announced its partnership with and conversion to Broadsign International, LLC’s automated software platform.

Several integration projects in venues such as shopping malls, high street retail stores and major government offices are underway, along with the switch of 14 large-format LED displays in transit, golf clubs and other prominent locations. The network expects to expand to a minimum of 50 large-format digital billboards and over 1,000 smaller-scale screens in upcoming years.

“Broadsign came highly recommended at Digital Signage Expo,” said Rajneesh Rawat, Co-founder and Managing Director at Origins. “Its campaign-based platform allows us to efficiently and reliably provide our services to a growing number of customers, securing a big competitive advantage in this market.”

Origins is the first and only network operator in North India’s large-format DOOH sector, managing LED screens from 450 to 800 square feet. Indoor network displays begin at 55 inches. All screens feature ad-based content that is innovative, dynamic and responsive to real-time triggers. A typical slot lasts 30 seconds.

In total, Origins-managed displays reach an audience of 25 million and run ads by customers like Toyota, Godrej Group, the government and retail clients.

“Origins is known as a quality integrator within digital out-of-home and other media channels,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “We are pleased that such an organization is incorporating and promoting our technology in its solution to facilitate growth and advancement in the Indian DOOH industry.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Origins

Origins Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Is a leading agency in North India with over 100 employees across six offices and more than 600 million rupees in billing. Origins has built a reputation of being not just the biggest but the best full-service, comprehensive advertising solutions agency with a strong foothold and successful projects across the domains of Digital, Print, Indoor and Outdoor Advertising, Events, Radio and other services. www.origins.co.in

