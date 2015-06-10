IWALLINSHOP SA Digital Signage Mall Network Converts to Broadsign International, LLC in Spain and South America

Network spans 950 screens in 55 shopping centres.

Madrid, Spain. June 10, 2015. IWALLINSHOP SA, a leading ad-based network in shopping centres across Spain and South America, has announced its conversion to Broadsign International, LLC’s automated digital signage software platform.

The conversion of 700 screens across 45 malls in Spain is almost complete and an initial deployment in Peru will soon bring 250 screens into 10 shopping centres.

“As we grow in size, Broadsign is helping us reduce operating costs thanks to the campaign-based approach of its robust platform and innovative features designed for advertising and retail,” said Jordi Alba, CEO at IWALLINSHOP.

Developed as a communication channel meant to connect consumers with brands prior to making purchase decisions, IWALLINSHOP runs a content loop of six ads lasting 12 seconds each. An increasing number of campaigns incorporate touch, gesture, augmented reality, scent and dispensers for coupons and cinema tickets. Quividi automated audience measurement is used to best tailor ads to audience.

The network’s LED and LCD displays have a unique and high quality design. These, along with large format LED panels, are situated throughout shopping mall corridors, food courts, parking lots and exterior locations.

“IWALLINSHOP displays are viewed by over 300 million visitors per year in Spain alone,” said Maarten Dollevoet, Regional Sales Director, EMEA. “The conversion to Broadsign provides these consumers with a more premium shopping experience and gives advertisers the proof of performance reports they need to make sophisticated messaging and buying decisions.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About IWALLINSHOP

IWALLINSHOP is a digital signage company that has over 700 iwalls spread across more than 50 shopping centers throughout Spain, viewed by 300 million visitors a year. IWALLINSHOP is a new experience at the point of sale, in leisure and consumption. It connects emotionally with the audience with large format digital media showing videos of great quality and visual appeal. What’s more, Iwall manages the entire process, from studying malls, target audience and business mixes to choosing the display locations, giving support to both the customer and advertiser.

