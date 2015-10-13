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BlogHyperMedia FZ LLC Converts Mall, In-Store and Petrol Station Networks to Broadsign International, LLC

HyperMedia FZ LLC Converts Mall, In-Store and Petrol Station Networks to Broadsign International, LLC

October 13, 2015Stephanie Gutnik

The initial conversion of 1,000 screens will grow to over 1,650 during Middle Eastern expansion.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. October 13, 2015. The largest DOOH media owner in the UAE, HyperMedia FZ LCC, has converted its displays to Broadsign International, LLC’s automated software platform.
HyperMedia’s mall network is currently composed of 22 malls with 600 large format LCD and LED screens (some up to 49×26 feet in size) and will grow to 30 malls with 1,000 screens due to Middle Eastern expansion. The in-store network will increase from 15 to 30 hypermarkets housing 500 47”-84” LCD displays, while the petrol station/convenience store network will consist of 170 outlets in Dubai with 25” screens located at the point of purchase.
“We were familiar with Broadsign from market research and selected its CMS due to plentiful features, the ease of uploading and scheduling content, and reliable operation,” said Ashin John, Digital Network Engineer at HyperMedia.
“Broadsign has made direct monitoring and management of our network possible, not to mention efficient and organized. Moreover, proof of performance reports and easy billing have increased accountability for our clients.”
One half of HyperMedia’s programming is dedicated to advertising, with the remaining quarters given to retail partner communications and informational content. Advertisers such as Audi, BMW, P&G and Unilever take advantage of reaching consumers at their purchase destination to facilitate decision-making.
HyperMedia’s aim is to provide Middle Eastern advertisers with an innovative, responsive and effective communication platform that facilitates engagement with millions of affluent shoppers. Its mall network alone reaches 260 million shoppers each year and has 75% market share in the DOOH space.
“Advanced cities and shopping destinations like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are ideal settings for high-quality displays delivering exclusive advertising opportunities at the point of purchase,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “HyperMedia provides just this and Broadsign is pleased to assist in enabling a real-time advertising channel with continuous update and monitoring possibilities.”
Learn more about Broadsign’s rules-based DOOH platform by registering for a free trial.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.
Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About HyperMedia

HyperMedia is one of the largest Out-Of-Home companies in the Middle East, and is a subsidiary of one of the leading media groups, Rotana Media Services (RMS). HyperMedia is a specialist  “destination” out-of-home company that targets people when they arrive at their destination rather than when they are on the move.

A large format HyperMedia display makes a statement at this entranceway.
A large format HyperMedia display makes a statement at this entranceway.
HyperMedia totems engage shoppers in upscale settings.
HyperMedia totems engage shoppers in upscale settings.

Press Contact

Stephanie Gutnik
1-514-399-1184
stephanie.gutnik@broadsign.com

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