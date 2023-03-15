National Retail Solutions Powers Measurement of its Out of Home Network with Place Exchange by Broadsign’s PerView Solution

NRS joins a growing number of OOH media buyers and sellers using PerView for reach, frequency, and impression measurement

New York, NY (March 15, 2023) – National Retail Solutions (NRS), the operator of a leading nationwide point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers, announced that it is now leveraging the Place Exchange PerView offering to deliver reach, frequency, and impression measurement for its entire network of over 22,000 Digital Out of Home (DOOH) displays.

Place Exchange’s PerView measurement solution, developed in line with the OAAA OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines, offers media owners like NRS the ability to measure display-level reach, frequency, and hourly impressions, for both digital and static displays across all OOH venues and formats, regardless of whether they are sold programmatically or direct. Importantly, PerView provides media owners with dynamic, up-to-date measurement that updates frequently with real-world changes in consumer traffic.

“PerView gives us an evolving view of measurement at the individual screen level,” said Eli Korn, COO of National Retail Solutions. “We now have dynamic measures of reach, frequency, and impressions – both in aggregate and for different consumer segments – allowing us to better plan, sell, and manage our inventory against the needs of our buyers.”

“We built PerView to address the challenges that buyers and sellers were experiencing in obtaining reliable, up-to-date measures of reach, frequency, and impressions across different OOH venues and formats,” said Ari Buchalter, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadsign. “We’re excited to see how adoption of this product by NRS and others has helped to scale spending in OOH, both through programmatic and direct channels.”

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform plus NRS PAY credit card processing for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively, including inventory tracking, store statistics, user management, one-touch Boss Revolution® PIN-less recharge, and integration with the BR Club customer loyalty program. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.

About PerView

PerView is a measurement solution for Out of Home media, delivering dynamic, up-to-date reach, frequency, and impression measurement, across all OOH venues and formats. PerView offers both buyers and sellers the ability to perform measurement for any custom mix of OOH assets – such as an advertiser’s campaign or a media owner’s network – with the ability to analyze results for different consumer segments, geographies, and timeframes. The solution applies to both static as well as digital OOH media, regardless of whether it transacts on a direct or programmatic basis. PerView was developed in line with the OAAA OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines.