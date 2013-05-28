oOh! – Australia’s Most Diverse DOOH Ad Network Converts to Broadsign International, LLC’s Platform

Deployment of over 900 screens will run on the Broadsign X digital signage software platform.

MONTREAL, CANADA. May 28, 2013. oOh! Media, Australia’s largest owner of digital out-of-home advertising environments, has completed the conversion of its digital signs to Broadsign International, LLC’s software, Broadsign X.

The deployment represents over 500 screens in retail, as well as over 130 displays in airports, 120 pubs and bars, 100 screens in universities across Australia and New Zealand and all of oOh!’s digital billboards.

oOh!’s versatile selection of digital formats and locations reach more than 100 million travellers each year and over 11 million shoppers each fortnight. Advertisers such as Volkswagen, Coca Cola, Kraft and the Australian Government are among the network’s regular clients.

The company offers an arsenal of creative content strategies that are aimed at engaging consumers while away from home. Many campaigns can now allow viewers to interact with digital signs and make purchases using their mobile devices.

“Our strength is in engaging a connection between advertisers and their consumers using creative campaigns enabled by the latest DOOH media technology,” said John Purcell, Commercial Director of Operations and Business Systems at oOh! “Broadsign’s software allows us to combine pinpoint content targeting with a massive scale of campaigns in a very efficient way,” he added.

“The oOh! deployment expands our foothold in Australia and New Zealand,” stated Broadsign’s Vice President of Sales, Skip Beloff. “oOh! is the leader of digital out-of-home media in the region and we are honored to provide efficiency and automation for their impressive advertising operations.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International LLC is the leading global provider of software-as-a-service for digital signage networks. Its software allows networks to target out-of-home audiences, place advertising or promotional campaigns, play back scheduled content on each screen and account for campaign performance. Some of the world’s largest and most successful digital signage networks run on Broadsign’s platform. They take advantage of its comprehensive functionality, reliability and virtually unlimited capacity for growing networks without adding personnel. Broadsign is consistently ranked among the top 3 global digital signage software suppliers and received the 2012 Global Growth Leadership Award in the Digital Signage Software market from Frost & Sullivan.

In 2013 Broadsign expanded its portfolio by offering a fully-featured and fully-supported smart player, Broadsign Xpress. The industry-changing hardware device allows network operators to deploy digital signage at a fraction of the cost of PC-based alternatives. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About oOh!

oOh! specialises in providing clients with creative media solutions to connect with more consumers while they are away from home. We do this through our diverse product offerings across road, retail, airport, experiential and place based media throughout urban and regional Australia and OOH businesses in New Zealand and Indonesia. The company also offers the largest digital advertising network in Australia.

