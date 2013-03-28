Media Frankfurt Chooses Broadsign International's Digital Signage Software-as-a-Service

Major German airport DOOH operator makes a safe bet on the future by converting its entire network to Broadsign’s platform.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Media Frankfurt GmbH, Germany’s largest OOH advertising media owner in airports has converted all of its 161 digital locations to Broadsign International’s digital signage software platform.

Media Frankfurt’s network is currently comprised of 238 large-format LCD panels, strategically placed to capture the attention of over 57 million passengers annually. A number of large LED screens will be added in the near future.

The technical aspects of network operations for Media Frankfurt and managed services are supported by Neo Solutions, a full-service digital signage systems integrator, who is already managing several thousand screens running on Broadsign SaaS.

Media Frankfurt’s Director of Operations, Christian Brauch said that the company selected Broadsign following some high-profile referrals and a period of extensive research and testing. “Since the switch we find that the software makes it easy for us to configure the networks as well as schedule and execute campaigns of any complexity,” he added.

“The German-speaking digital signage market is rapidly expanding and we are honored to be selected by such a prominent operator as Media Frankfurt. We are confident that their investment in Broadsign as an emerging standard will help make their media more efficient and compatible with the many other European networks thanks to our platform,” states Broadsign’s Vice President of Sales, Skip Beloff.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International LLC is the leading global provider of software-as-a-service for digital signage networks. Its software allows networks to target out-of-home audiences, place advertising or promotional campaigns, play back scheduled content on each screen and account for campaign performance. Some of the world’s largest and most successful digital signage networks run on Broadsign’s platform. They take advantage of its comprehensive functionality, reliability and virtually unlimited capacity for growing networks without adding personnel. Broadsign is consistently ranked among the top 3 global digital signage software suppliers and received the 2012 Global Growth Leadership Award in the Digital Signage Software market from Frost & Sullivan. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Media Frankfurt

Media Frankfurt GmbH is the exclusive marketing agency for advertising space at Frankfurt Airport. Thanks to its connection to the JCDecaux network (the world-market leader for airport advertising) with 152 airports around the globe, Media Frankfurt is also the point of contact for German companies planning international airport campaigns. With over 2,000 advertising media, Media Frankfurt reaches about 60 million passengers at Frankfurt Airport, the home base of Lufthansa and an important hub of the entire Star Alliance. The product portfolio of Media Frankfurt ranges from Citylightposters, via digital media, light boxes and large-scale billboards, to customised airport marketing solutions. The spectrum of services provided by Media Frankfurt includes not only the marketing of advertising space but also the development of products and concepts. http://www.media-frankfurt.de

