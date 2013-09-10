Branded Cities Network Chooses Broadsign for its Harmon Corner Digital Display

Situated on the Las Vegas Strip, the world’s largest continuous full-motion LED display now runs on the Broadsign X software platform.

PHOENIX, AZ. September 10, 2013. Branded Cities Network has announced the conversion of its renowned Harmon Corner Digital Screen to Broadsign International, LLC’s digital signage software platform, Broadsign X. Measuring 60’ x 310’ in size, the LED board is longer than the length of a football field and equivalent to the area of more than 27 typical highway displays.

Broadsign’s software will be used to manage Harmon Corner’s out-of-home programming. The digital screen airs mostly advertising-based content that permits full or split screen messaging, name and logo rebranding, and interaction via mobile phones and social media.

The screen’s campaigns are intended to generate international publicity and uplift in sales for high profile brands such as McDonald’s, Pepsi, Walgreens, Anheuser-Busch, Cirque du Soleil, Rolex and Diageo.

“The Harmon Corner display offers endless potential for place-based consumer engagement,” said Scott Elliot, Vice President of Sales at Branded Cities,“ and allows brands to communicate with a consistently large audience around the clock.”

BCN already uses Broadsign’s content management software for some of its digital signage applications consisting of LED screens located in densely populated areas, such as the Denver Theater District, Los Angeles and the Las Vegas Strip. With the latter having attracted almost 40 million visitors in 2012, according to a 2012 report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Harmon Corner is ideally situated to capture impressions from the Strip’s substantial daily vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

“We selected Broadsign’s platform to power Harmon Corner not only for its ability to distribute content to multiple platforms and provide precise reporting, but because their services department went above and beyond to develop a unique method of handling large format digital displays with pixel counts over 30 million,” said Elliot. “We could not be more pleased with Broadsign’s software.”

“Harmon Corner is one of the most visible and spectacular digital screens in the world. The flexibility and high performance of the Broadsign X platform made supporting such a world-leading display an exciting challenge. Now BCN will be able to reap the rewards of the increased efficiencies and creative possibilities that make running on Broadsign so worthwhile,” noted Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of Software as a Service for digital signage networks. Its software platform was designed exclusively as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home and digital place-based media networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After ten years in the industry, Broadsign’s latest incarnation, Broadsign X, has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, has decreased the cost of deploying digital signage compared to PC-based hardware alternatives.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Branded Cities

Branded Cities Network is a digital and spectacular media company with iconic signage in iconic destinations throughout the United States. The Branded Cities Network promotes national and local brands throughout its network of spectacular, static and digital sign displays.

Branded Cities focuses on providing unique solutions for brands to help them reach the ever-elusive consumer. We call this “Brandscaping”. Brandscaping is the delicate art of merging brand experiences with people’s lives. Brandscaping is achieved by combining static and digital spectacular signage, with branded entitlements (plazas, parks and public spaces), product-purchase integration, mobile marketing, social media and other engaging technologies, as well as naming rights opportunities. When put into action, Brandscaping allows brands to be experienced multi-dimensionally in a controlled environment, reaching consumers with entertaining elements that produce instant results.