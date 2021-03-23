OUTFRONT Media Drives OOH Network into the Future with Broadsign Deployment

NEW YORK and MONTREAL — March 23, 2021 — OUTFRONT Media Inc. and Broadsign today announced that they’ve teamed to deploy Broadsign’s out-of-home (OOH) marketing platform as part of OUTFRONT’s OOH network. As the Broadsign Direct inventory and sales management system and Control content management system (CMS) are onboarded for OUTFRONT’s in-car displays, the company will be able to streamline media sales and operations across this inventory while also improving the media buyer experience.

Simplifying operations on the backend, the new deployment will make tasks previously only possible in an OUTFRONT office accessible remotely. The open-ended nature of Broadsign’s solution also sets the stage for OUTFRONT to advance workflow automation across sales and operations, as well as improve proof of performance reporting.

“Broadsign’s approach to scheduling, robust sales toolset, and proven track record of supporting large-scale deployments made it an ideal fit to help us transform our offering. It will give us a huge amount of out-of-the box functionality and allow us to spend less time on the minutia and focus on improving both the customer and audience experience,” shared Lowell Simpson, EVP Chief Information Officer, OUTFRONT Media.

“A longtime innovator in DOOH, OUTFRONT is propelling OOH advertising into the future with a burgeoning network that supports dynamic creative in top localities around the U.S. We’re excited to be a part of that journey and can’t wait to see how their OOH offering evolves as they unlock new possibilities with Broadsign,” shared Maarten Dollevoet, Chief Revenue Officer, Broadsign.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 425,000 signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform helps publishers more efficiently manage their business operations while enabling brands and agencies to easily book OOH campaigns. The platform includes tools for content distribution, playback and proof of performance; sales inventory availability and proposal generation; automated programmatic DOOH transactions; and OOH business operations. https://broadsign.com