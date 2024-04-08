Pecan Pie Productions Selects Place Exchange by Broadsign to Launch Digital Programmatic Advertising in Movie Theatres

Partnership enables advertisers to programmatically access on-screen cinema inventory across independent movie theatres nationwide, while increasing revenue opportunities for theatre owners

April 8, 2024, San Francisco, CA — Pecan Pie Productions (PPP), one of the nation’s premiere full-service cinema advertising and production companies, has chosen Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), to offer advertisers first-in-class programmatic access to on-screen pre-show inventory for the first time. Advertisers will be able to reach highly targeted and captive audiences through flexible programmatic buying options and engaging creative formats, in addition to receiving advanced performance analytics.

Pecan Pie Productions enables local, regional, and national brands to advertise within 30 minutes of the feature film start and receive advanced performance measurement, allowing advertisers to understand the impact of their marketing investment. By leveraging Place Exchange’s patented technology, which unifies planning, buying, optimization, reporting and attribution for OOH with other programmatic channels, PPP’s movie owner customers benefit from more opportunities for inclusion in omnichannel media plans.

“Pecan Pie Productions’ strategic approach to full automation across the cinema advertising spectrum has substantial benefits to both theatre owners and advertisers. Having already eliminated manual content delivery and programming with top-tier technology providers, we can now utilize the Place Exchange platform to give buyers flexible purchasing power and effortless access to nationwide inventory, while bringing incremental revenue to theater owners,” said Kevin LaKritz, Founder and President, Pecan Pie Productions. “We are pleased to work closely with Place Exchange by Broadsign and their reputable team.”

“We are thrilled to offer advertisers this first-to-market opportunity to access Pecan Pie Productions inventory programmatically, adding to our existing footprint that includes the largest network of programmatic cinema inventory in the US,” said Ari Buchalter, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadsign. “This partnership empowers marketers to seize consumer attention during the moviegoing experience, with the full benefits of programmatic execution including targeting, automation, flexibility, and measurability.”

About Pecan Pie Productions

Pecan Pie Productions is one of the nation’s premiere full-service cinema advertising and production companies. Headquartered in Northern California, Pecan Pie Productions is the go-to resource for independent theatre owners looking to earn additional revenue from their screens, and for surrounding communities wanting to advertise on-screen for almost two decades. Pecan Pie Productions’ in-house creative team designs, produces, and delivers studio-quality ads and in-theatre items (including custom pre-shows, trivia, lobby signage, and vendor displays), and utilizes the latest technology for seamless delivery of this content to theatres. For more information, please visit www.pecanpieproductions.com or call 1-888-990-8777.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.