Pikasso Moves into Programmatic DOOH with Broadsign

Outdoor Advertising Provider Joins Reach Platform to Broaden Media Buyer Access to OOH Inventory in the Middle East

LEBANON and MONTREAL — April 12, 2021 — Pikasso and Broadsign today announced that they’ve teamed to bring Pikasso’s network of premium digital-out-of-home (DOOH) displays to the Broadsign Reach programmatic DOOH supply-side-platform (SSP). With Pikasso’s DOOH inventory on-boarded to Reach, which is integrated with more than 30 omnichannel and DOOH demand-side platforms (DSPs), media buyers can now easily opt to incorporate Pikasso’s highly-trafficked roadside, shopping mall and transit inventory into their campaigns to expand audience reach across the Middle East, and more specifically the regions of Levant, North and West Africa, and the Caucasus.

An outdoor advertising pioneer in the region, Pikasso introduced the first network of advertising billboards in Beirut and started digitizing its static assets in 2010. Its move into programmatic via the Reach integration is an extension of the company’s commitment to evolving its out-of-home (OOH) offering. Now that Pikasso’s digital inventory is available programmatically via Reach, media buyers can harness it to execute targeted DOOH and omnichannel campaigns to regional audiences, with triggers based on real-time conditions and mobile location data. Via Reach’s robust network of DSPs, Pikasso also gains exposure to new digital media buyers from around the world.

“Pikasso takes every ad campaign to heart and strives for outstanding results. We recognize that programmatic is part of the future, which is why we’ve taken our first step into it with Broadsign,” shared Antonio Vincenti, CEO of Pikasso. “With our inventory on Reach, buyers can now seamlessly plan and execute campaigns that deliver more contextually relevant messaging to audiences in the region via multiple consumer touchpoints. We did a lot of research prior to signing on with Broadsign, and ultimately determined that with Reach’s unprecedented flexibility and global recognition, it was the perfect fit for our foray into programmatic.”

“Consumers are more eager today than ever before to get outside, and advertisers looking to tap into this captive audience are seeing new value in programmatic omnichannel strategies that include DOOH. To keep pace with the demand, Broadsign is aligning with leading providers like Pikasso to bring more prime inventory from highly-sought after regions to the Reach platform,” shared Adam Green, SVP and GM, Broadsign Programmatic Platforms. “We’re thrilled to be working alongside the Pikasso team on this initiative and look forward to seeing how advertisers take advantage of it in the future.”

About Pikasso

Pikasso is the number one Out-of-Home advertising company across the Levant (Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq), leader in North Africa (Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco), West Africa (Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali) and the Caucasus (Armenia).

With more than 13,000 advertising faces, 450 digital screens, 73 exclusive concessions, with a presence in 434 cities of 10 countries, and 300 highly qualified professionals, the Group operates in all the segments of Out-of-Home & DOOH: Billboards, Street Furniture, Transport advertising, and Malls.

Pikasso places quality and innovation at the heart of its development to constantly meet its clients’ needs. Our focus is on ensuring audience engagement in prime locations and delivering creative opportunities to our advertisers while remaining at the forefront of technology.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.