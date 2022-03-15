Place Exchange by Broadsign Announces Integration with Viant’s Adelphic DSP

Partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign Bolsters Viant’s Powerful Omnichannel Marketing Capabilities

New York, NY (March 15, 2022) – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), has announced an integration with Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, to expand the abilities of agencies and brands to reach audiences in the real world and seamlessly unify Digital OOH with other programmatic media channels.

The partnership provides Adelphic DSP users access to Place Exchange’s unmatched supply of premium OOH inventory in the US and rapidly-growing footprint of global supply, as well as enabling uniquely powerful workflow, targeting, and measurement capabilities for Digital OOH that allow it to be part of a truly omnichannel marketing approach.

“As Viant continues to expand its omnichannel capabilities, we are excited to partner with Place Exchange to power deeper reach into the growing DOOH segment,” said Tom Wolfe, SVP of Business Development at Viant. “Our valued clients can access their flexible, agile platform, to engage consumers with relevant, timely, and effective messages across the digital and physical worlds.”

The integration between Place Exchange and Viant comes as OOH ad spending in the US surges, with the pandemic on the decline and advertisers looking to reach consumers with OOH messaging across a wide variety of formats as they return to activities including commuting, shopping, entertainment, and travel. Using Viant’s Adelphic DSP, marketers can leverage the flexibility and agility of programmatic OOH to reach consumers with the unparalleled scale and precision offered by Place Exchange.

“We are excited to expand our demand partnerships with the integration of Viant, opening up more possibilities for agencies and brands to engage with our supply partners on a global scale,” said Nick Bennett, Vice President, Business Development at Broadsign. “In addition to greater automation, efficiency, and flexibility, programmatic buying activates powerful targeting and measurement capabilities for OOH media, and the Adelphic DSP provides a platform to capture those benefits as part of a true omnichannel marketing strategy.”

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.