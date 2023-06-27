Place Exchange by Broadsign Announces Partnership With Astral

Place Exchange expands its Canadian programmatic out-of-home supply with Astral’s thousands of premium digital screens

Toronto, Canada (June 27, 2023) – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced its integration with Astral, Bell Media’s OOH advertising division, adding thousands of premium digital screens to its Canadian offering. Astral, one of the country’s largest OOH companies, operates digital billboards, restaurant and bar displays, street furniture, and transit displays in high-traffic locations throughout Canada. Place Exchange enables advertisers to access this inventory across various programmatic buying options, including open auction, programmatic guaranteed, and private marketplace deals directly within integrated omnichannel and OOH DSPs.

A recent COMMB report highlights that the majority of Canadians have returned to the office, with regular commuting patterns. The market is also seeing a 40% increase in recreation and entertainment spending compared to pre-pandemic levels. “We are thrilled to expand our reach in Canada and offer advertisers opportunities to engage their target audiences nationwide on Astral’s powerful array of DOOH displays,” said Nick Bennett, Vice President, Business Development at Broadsign.

Place Exchange’s ability to activate OOH programmatically through the world’s leading DSPs makes it an ideal partner for extending Astral’s network to advertisers. Place Exchange’s patented technology enables unified planning, buying, optimization, reporting and attribution for OOH with other programmatic channels within the DSP systems programmatic buyers already use. “We’re excited to be partnering with Place Exchange by Broadsign to help unlock greater demand for our inventory,” said Farshad Kajouii, GM, Out of Home and Business Development at Bell Media. “We look forward to providing more opportunities for advertisers to integrate Astral’s premium inventory into omnichannel marketing strategies.”

About Astral

Astral, a division of Bell Media, is a leader among Canada’s out-of-home advertising companies with more than 45,000 faces strategically located across the country. Astral offers six product lines: outdoor advertising, lifestyle networks, street furniture, airport, large digital format, and transit. Driving innovation on one of the country’s most dynamic media platforms, Astral is committed to leading technological change, offering advertisers increased opportunities to deliver powerful messages that engage and connect with consumers. For more details, visit www.bellmedia.ca.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.





