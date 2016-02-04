Primesight Converts Digital Displays to Broadsign

Broadsign selected for delivery of dynamic content and proof of digital performance capabilities.



London, England. February 4, 2016. Primesight, one of the United Kingdom’s largest suppliers of OOH solutions, is converting its portfolio of digital displays to the Broadsign International, LLC software platform as part of its on-going drive to offer clients a seamless DOOH experience with increased accountability.

The integration with Broadsign’s cloud-based platform will give advertising clients access to the richest industry-leading reporting. Primesight has already converted its full large format digital estate to Broadsign and will soon complete the transition with its small format screens located in cinemas and subway.

Primesight selected Broadsign due to its flexible and comprehensive offering with regards to the delivery of dynamic content and proof of digital performance.

“Broadsign has provided an effective solution to our key requirements for digital transmission and display, which include an integration with our inventory management system, full flexibility for scheduling and accountable play out reporting,” said Paul Daniels, Operations Director at Primesight.

Primesight’s purely ad-based network is composed of traditional and digital out-of-home formats, with the latter enabling advertisers to buy a percentage of time in any clock hour dependant on their needs.

“In addition to being one of the most prestigious OOH networks in the United Kingdom, Primesight is a business driven by responsiveness, accountability and incredible performance,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign.

“These values coincide with Broadsign’s own and we look forward to a strong partnership in this highly innovative region.”

Primesight is one of the UK’s largest suppliers of out of home (OOH) solutions. We understand the power of OOH advertising and its ability to be effective at changing the attitudes and actions of our audience. We are passionate about results and have built a culture that is focussed on delivering them for our customers.

Our product portfolio is one of the largest in the UK reaching audiences in a range of environments including Roadside, Cinema, Retail Convenience, and Subway transit. Our digital ‘Network’ consists of digital 48-sheet panels distributed nationally allowing the amplification of the effects of traditional OOH advertising campaigns.

The operation of the largest UK network of fully interactive 6-sheet screens allows touch, sound and gesture engagement as well as mobile connection through touch points. Our OOH sciences team make use of proprietary research tools such as Primemobile Live and Primedesign to help improve the impact and measurement of campaigns. We are proud to help SME’s across the country grow their business as well as working with many of the top 100 advertisers in the UK every year.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

