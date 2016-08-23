Broadsign Selected By JWF Group for Digital Out-of-Home in Paraguay

Paraguay’s largest local network of indoor and outdoor displays converts to Broadsign’s platform

Asunción, Paraguay. August 23, 2016. Broadsign International, LLC has been selected by Paraguay’s largest local digital out-of-home network, JWF Group, to power its network of displays.

Conversion to the Broadsign Core CMS will begin with nine digital billboards and extend to indoor LED screens located in retail, restaurants, malls, airports and bus stations. The ad-based network runs campaigns for customers such as Coca-Cola, Samsung, Huawei, Land Rover and Volvo.

“JWF Group selected Broadsign’s digital signage platform upon a competitive comparison of providers. Of the platforms I tested, almost all did not fulfill my expectations due to lack of understanding of the advertising industry,” said Enrique Aquino, IT Manager at JWF Group.

“Unlike other platforms, with Broadsign we can “say ‘no’ to playlists”, which helps reduce errors through automated management of complex content scheduling. Our customers are eager to play dynamic content based on triggers and conditions, and Broadsign has the ability and flexibility to enable this, along with category separation and detailed proof of performance reports.”

“JWF Group was the first ad-based digital signage network in Paraguay and Broadsign enjoys nothing more than collaborating with forward-thinking media owners across the world. We will work closely with them to help advance our medium in the country,” said Skip Beloff, Senior Vice President at Broadsign.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC provides a software platform used by the world’s largest and most prestigious digital signage and digital out-of-home media owners to efficiently and reliably operate their networks. Powering over 120,000 displays in venues such as airports, shopping malls, health clinics and cinemas, Broadsign’s automated, scalable and secure workflow includes the Broadsign Core CMS for content playback and proof of performance.

For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About JWF Group

JWF Group is an advertising and communication business with the commitment to achieve total customer satisfaction by offering a competitive service based on unique needs. We understand advertising and communication as marketing tools and use them to help customers meet their sales goals and strengthen their brand image.

