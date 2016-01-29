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BlogQMS Media Limited Chooses Broadsign International, LLC for its DOOH Network in Asia Pacific

QMS Media Limited Chooses Broadsign International, LLC for its DOOH Network in Asia Pacific

January 29, 2016Stephanie Gutnik

Network converts Australian displays and deploys new screens in New Zealand and Indonesia.


Melbourne, Australia. January 7, 2016. QMS Media Limited, a leading outdoor media company in the Asia Pacific region, has chosen Broadsign International, LLC’s DOOH platform to power its advertising network.

The conversion of QMS Media’s 28 large format digital displays in Australia has already taken place, while the installation of small format displays in Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport is underway. A project across rail, ferry and bus station terminals owned by Auckland Transport is in planning and development.
“We selected Broadsign upon a competitive comparison of digital signage software providers,” said Steve Bovey, General Manager Operations at QMS Media. “Our clients are eager to use dynamic content in customized campaigns based on a range of conditions and Broadsign delivers the ability and flexibility to do just that.”
QMS Media runs a purely ad-based network, with six to eight slots per loop depending on the display’s location and format, ranging from 2 square meters indoor to over 15 square meters in large format outdoor environments. Customers include Vodafone, Peugeot, Calvin Klein and McDonald’s.
“QMS Media is a rapidly growing leader in Australia’s out-of-home advertising industry, and can rely on the Broadsign platform to ensure its network efficiently scales in size and satisfies the high performance expectations of advertisers,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “We are excited to support such a partner in its APAC based initiatives.”
To learn more about Broadsign’s DOOH platform, schedule a meeting with a representative at Integrated Systems Europe or Digital Signage Expo.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based digital signage software. Its award-winning, automated approach to content management is mature, reliable and robust, and gives digital out-of-home networks an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. Broadsign’s sophisticated platform and cost-effective line of smart players, Broadsign Xpress and Broadsign Xpress Pro, decrease the cost of network deployment.
Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive customer base and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About QMS Media

QMS Media Limited is a publicly listed company on the Australian Stock Exchange. QMS is a leading outdoor media company in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia, specialising in premium landmark digital and static billboards, street furniture, retail and transit media.
Delivering premium digital and static large format billboards, exclusive street furniture opportunities, retail advertising at path to purchase and quality print production, we work with our clients to provide the most effective outdoor solutions that engage with their target audience.

Press Contact

Stephanie Gutnik
1-514-399-1184
stephanie.gutnik@broadsign.com

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