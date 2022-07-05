Programmatic DOOH: A Team Sport? | AdTech Toronto 2022 Panel

OOH remains the last category of media to go programmatic. What’s holding it back from agency-wide adoption? In this panel recording from our discussion at AdTech Toronto 2022, we examine how legacy agency structures are hindering agencies from embracing the potential of pDOOH, and thus truly innovating for their clients. We also take look at how inter-agency politics are impacting the wider adoption of pDOOH from a patchwork offering to a scalable solution.

Panellists:

Gah-Yee Won, Head of Innovation at Intuit

Jordan Smart, Director of Business Development at The Trade Desk

Travis Hall, Senior Programmatic Trader at Klever

Moderated by Alexie Lopez, Director of DSP Partnerships at Broadsign

