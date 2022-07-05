Broadsign Platform Overview
Ad ServerContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our PlansSell 10% more campaigns
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
DSP PartnersOutMoove DSPInventory Catalog
Measurement & AttributionCase Studies
Launch an In-Store Advertising Network
Retail Media: In-Store Report 2025Scaling In-Store Signage NetworksUnlocking New Retail RevenueMonetizing Contextual Retail Media
Retail BlogUpcoming Events
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlog
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign Publish
English

BlogProgrammatic DOOH: A Team Sport? | AdTech Toronto 2022 Panel

Programmatic DOOH: A Team Sport? | AdTech Toronto 2022 Panel

July 5, 2022Kayla Caticchio

OOH remains the last category of media to go programmatic. What’s holding it back from agency-wide adoption? In this panel recording from our discussion at AdTech Toronto 2022, we examine how legacy agency structures are hindering agencies from embracing the potential of pDOOH, and thus truly innovating for their clients. We also take look at how inter-agency politics are impacting the wider adoption of pDOOH from a patchwork offering to a scalable solution.

Panellists:

Gah-Yee Won, Head of Innovation at Intuit
Jordan Smart, Director of Business Development at The Trade Desk
Travis Hall, Senior Programmatic Trader at Klever
Moderated by Alexie Lopez, Director of DSP Partnerships at Broadsign

Get started with programmatic DOOH

Book a discovery call with one of our experts to start planning your next campaign.

Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH.

Recommended

August 4, 2026

Cinema advertising is back. Here’s why it’s more valuable than ever

Read Article

July 16, 2026

Broadsign x ALOOH 2026: Insights from Leading LATAM OOH Media Owners

Read Article

July 15, 2026

Insights from CSP’s At Your Convenience Podcast: Building a retail media network that actually performs

Read Article

Broadsign Announces Acquisition of Place Exchange

Learn more