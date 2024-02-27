Reveal Mobile Partners with Place Exchange by Broadsign to Provide Programmatic Out of Home Campaign Measurement

Reveal Mobile enables Place Exchange by Broadsign customers to measure their campaign effectiveness across the funnel, from branding to engagement to direct response.

New York, February 27, 2024—Reveal Mobile, the leading provider of Out of Home (OOH) campaign measurement, announced today the integration of its OOH measurement capabilities with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH). The partnership expands Place Exchange’s existing measurement offerings and enables its customers to use Reveal Mobile to measure campaign performance across the full marketing funnel, from measuring lift in brand metrics to increases in online and in-store traffic to conversion events like registrations, downloads, and purchases.

“Measurement capabilities are essential for advertisers seeking to understand the impact of their OOH marketing and activating OOH alongside other media channels,” said Dave Etherington, Vice President, Revenue and Partnerships, US at Broadsign. “The addition of Reveal Mobile to our industry-leading measurement offerings allows advertisers to easily select a cutting-edge solution built specifically for OOH, and gain full confidence in the results of their OOH investments.

Reveal Mobile, a New York and Raleigh-based company, offers campaign measurement products for OOH known as Mira studies. “We purpose-built this company to measure Out of Home ad campaign performance when we founded it in 2014,” said Jon Frangakis, Reveal’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We’ve never wavered from that focus and having Place Exchange include us as one of their embedded campaign measurement solutions is a proud moment in our history,” Jon added.

OOH uniquely offers brands the ability to connect with consumers in the real world, at massive scale and low cost. While other channels increasingly face challenges around signal loss, brand safety, bot fraud, and other issues, OOH is projected to be one of the fastest-growing advertising channels in 2024 and beyond, thanks in large part to sophisticated targeting and measurement capabilities that companies like Place Exchange and Reveal Mobile have created.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.

About Reveal Mobile

Reveal Mobile is the leading provider of Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising campaign performance measurement. Mira Studies from Reveal were the first to measure OOH advertising’s impact on foot traffic, in-app purchases, and web-based activity (and since expanded to include brand awareness). Reveal Mobile has expertise in measuring all types of OOH including programmatic, place based, and moving. Reveal Mobile also measures foot traffic attribution for digital media through its proprietary VISIT Local product. The company is based in Raleigh, NC and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.revealmobile.com.