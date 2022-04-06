Talon Outdoor Partners With Place Exchange by Broadsign, Extending Programmatic Platform, Atlas, to the US Market

Atlas, Talon’s proprietary Demand Side Platform (DSP), is now available for programmatic campaigns in the USA via its integration with Place Exchange by Broadsign

London, UK (April 6, 2022) – Talon Outdoor, leading Out of Home (OOH) media specialists, today announced its expanded programmatic capabilities following the integration with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH). The partnership enables Talon’s clients to activate smart, dynamic Digital OOH campaigns across Place Exchange’s premium inventory via direct integration with Talon’s proprietary DSP, Atlas.

Atlas launched in the UK in July 2020 with the aim of delivering audience-optimised campaigns for advertisers with expertise and transparency. By putting audiences at the core of the platform and delivering relevant, viewed impacts within a brand-safe environment, the model is proving incredibly effective. Latest research has demonstrated that Atlas campaigns are nearly 4x more likely to drive brand consideration and twice as likely to shift purchase intent vs. online channels.

The integration with Place Exchange allows US advertisers to access the same benefits, overlaying sophisticated audience insights from Talon’s proprietary Data Management Platform (DMP), Ada, with fully automated execution. The partnership provides brands with the ability to activate and adjust campaigns in real time, in response to external triggers, and further unifies the buying and measurement of DOOH media with other digital channels.

As OOH continues to move from an offline to an online medium, advertisers are increasingly demanding consistency in audience targeting, agility and reporting. The integration will allow Talon clients to plan effective omnichannel campaigns, while retaining the core fame and brand-building benefits of the medium.

Place Exchange offers quality DOOH inventory at scale across numerous media owners in the US, including Lamar, Outfront, and Clear Channel Outdoor. This, combined with their strong focus on tech and innovation, made them the ideal launch partner for Atlas in the US.

Sophie Pemberton, Chief Strategy Officer, Talon Outdoor, commented: “We are delighted to announce this key partnership, which provides Talon’s clients access to Place Exchange’s premium inventory. By opening up additional ways to activate smart, dynamic DOOH campaigns, through direct integration with Talon’s proprietary DSP, Atlas, we can deliver better outcomes for brands.”

“Atlas brings a deep understanding of the OOH category, with technology designed to intelligently automate OOH activations,” said Nick Bennett, Vice President, Business Development at Broadsign. “We’re thrilled to partner with Atlas in helping advertisers and agencies around the world extend strategies from other channels into the DOOH arena, leveraging sophisticated targeting and measurement.”

About Talon

Talon Outdoor is a truly independent Out of Home media specialist and a significant player in the Out of Home agency sector with a focus on delivering smarter, creative, technology-led and integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open working between agencies, clients and media partners.

Talon has achieved the Campaign Best Places Number 1 Medium-sized UK Company to Work For and has also featured in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, as No. 1 in Best Companies and in LSE’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Talon handles the Out of Home media for several of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Havas Media Group, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.

Talon has offices in London, Manchester, New York and San Diego, plus several other US cities, and has built an OOH planning and buying network covering the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America, covering 75 markets. www.Talonoutdoor.com

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.