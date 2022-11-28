Travel & Tourism advertisers turn to out-of-home among a return to travel

Broadsign Platform Overview
BlogTravel & Tourism advertisers turn to out-of-home among a return to travel

November 28, 2022Kayla Caticchio

Travel and tourism are rising on a global scale

Global travel and tourism sectors are projected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. Worldwide travel revenue is also expected to show an annual growth rate of 8.46%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$992 bn by 2026. (Source: Statista Mobility Markets)

Consumers are looking to travel over the holidays, even with inflation concerns

Almost 60% of Americans plan to take a trip this upcoming holiday season, says the OAAA. 38% of holiday travellers will travel shorter distances this season due to inflation; however, 33% are planning to go even further than they did last year.

OOH is a key opportunity for travel & tourism advertising

Nearly half of U.S. consumers say that OOH ads catch their attention during special occasion trips more than they did last year, with another 45% noticing OOH more during daily travel. (Source: OAAA).

Check out our infographic for unique ways travel & tourism marketers can leverage OOH to drive brand awareness, lift sales, and boost omnichannel executions.  

Kayla Caticchio

Content Marketing Manager

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH. She spends her free time reading and trying new restaurants.

