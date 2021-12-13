Broadsign Platform Overview
Ad ServerContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our PlansSell 10% more campaigns
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
DSP PartnersOutMoove DSPInventory Catalog
Measurement & AttributionCase Studies
Launch an In-Store Advertising Network
Retail Media: In-Store Report 2025Scaling In-Store Signage NetworksUnlocking New Retail RevenueMonetizing Contextual Retail Media
Retail BlogUpcoming Events
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlog
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign Publish
English

BlogUpdates on the log4j security vulnerability and Broadsign

Updates on the log4j security vulnerability and Broadsign

December 13, 2021Catherine Lee

Update December 13: At this time, we have no reason to believe any Broadsign systems are at risk from the log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability. We have conducted an in-depth audit and have detected no vulnerabilities. We will, however, continue to monitor our systems closely as an extra precaution and will update this blog post with any new information.

Log4j & Broadsign in more detail

In early December, a vulnerability in the log4j open-source logging library, called “Log4Shell,” was detected. Log4j is a library used widely by technology companies around the world, and Log4Shell enables bad actors to exploit this library to execute remote code on vulnerable servers with relative ease.

Upon the announcement of this vulnerability, our team immediately performed a review of our systems. Based on this review, we can say the following:

  • We have no reason to believe that any components of the Broadsign platform are at risk
  • Log4j is not in use in any of our products or internal systems

We will continue to monitor this situation as it evolves and make any additional updates to this post whenever new information arises.

The log4j vulnerability & Broadsign API services

While Broadsign’s core services do not appear to be impacted by this vulnerability, we encourage you to verify any integration projects you have created using the Broadsign API services. 

In the event that you are making use of Broadsign API services and have used Java/Log4j in any integration projects with any part of the Broadsign Platform, we strongly encourage you to perform an in-depth analysis to make sure that you are not exposed to this vulnerability. Remote attackers could use this as a point of entry to potentially gain access to your API keys.

Catherine Lee
Catherine Lee

Cat has been with the Broadsign team since 2020, specializing in go-to-market strategy, product positioning and messaging, and cross-functional alignment. In her free time, she’s probably building something, caring for an (absurd) amount of plants or playing Zelda.

Recommended

July 16, 2026

Broadsign x ALOOH 2026: Insights from Leading LATAM OOH Media Owners

Read Article

July 15, 2026

Insights from CSP’s At Your Convenience Podcast: Building a retail media network that actually performs

Read Article

June 29, 2026

How Exterior Plus is driving Spain’s programmatic DOOH growth with Broadsign

Read Article

Broadsign Announces Acquisition of Place Exchange

Learn more