UpperMidia Chooses Broadsign International, LLC for Corporate Communications in South America

Broadsign’s cloud-based digital signage software powers 300 screens across Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. October 14, 2014. The South American provider of digital corporate communications solutions, UpperMidia, has selected Broadsign International, LLC’s cloud-based digital signage software for its network in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Situated in offices, public agencies, gyms and hotels, UpperMidia’s 300 plasma and LCD screens range from 42 to 50 inches in size and are placed in strategic points meant to bridge the gap between employer and employee communications. The use of viewer demographics in real-time content updates enables tailored corporate messaging and allows advertisers to reach targeted audiences in a trusted environment.

“UpperMidia provides a turnkey corporate communications solution in that we fulfill everything from setup and maintenance of equipment to content production and management,” said Ricardo Espirito Santo, Director of Operations at UpperMidia. “Given the high level of quality we provide our customers, we are devoted to the Broadsign platform for its reliable performance, automated content management system and dedicated services department.”

UpperMidia’s client list contains the likes of Odebrecht, Rexam and Patrimovel offices, along with hospitality outlets such as Curves fitness centers.

“Working with UpperMidia in the corporate communications context has allowed Broadsign to understand the needs not only of South American networks and their audiences but firms and their employees,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “We take pride in knowing that UpperMidia can rely on our mature platform, robust enough for customization that caters to the uniqueness of Brazilian, Argentinean and Chilean markets.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based software for digital signage networks. Its platform was designed exclusively as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home and digital place-based media networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After over a decade in the industry, Broadsign’s latest incarnation, Broadsign X, has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, has decreased the cost of deploying digital signage compared to PC-based hardware alternatives.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About UpperMidia

Upper Midia offers solutions to connect businesses to their customers in an efficient, non-invasive and persuasive fashion, fulfilling both parties’ needs. The network provides a dynamic and efficient medium that captures the attention of your target audience, while providing consumers with entertainment and a means of obtaining information. http://www.uppermidia.com.br

