Why digital wayfinding signage is better for your business

We all know the feeling of walking into a large building and having no idea where to go. Roaming through hallways, taking wrong turns or trying to find someone to show you the way can be an absolute nightmare.

Luckily, this doesn’t stop people from exploring new places. In fact, people spend 70% of their time away from home. To make the journey more exciting, digital wayfinding signage is the way to go.

Show instead of tell

With smartphones, tablets and laptops, it is now easier than ever for people to explore their surroundings. And while Google maps and online directories are useful tools, they’re only one piece of the wayfinding puzzle. Digital wayfinding solutions dig deeper to provide people with customized, up-to-date, interactive information.

Beyond what their static ‘you are here’ ancestors can provide, digital touchscreen kiosks and interactive screens show users tailored instructions on how to reach their destination. With highlighted paths and 3D maps, visitors can visualize exactly what route they are going to take.



Adding mobile to the mix makes it even easier to navigate locations. With QR codes, apps and websites, maps and instructions can be sent straight to smartphones so people don’t have to look for another kiosk if they need more information.

Better your screens, better your business

Unlike static, digital allows businesses to collect data about user behavior based on searches and clicks. This lets businesses review, monitor and analyze the effectiveness of their digital directory.

Places with high foot traffic can benefit from knowing what stores and services are searched for more often, helping build strategies to make shops more visible and easier to find. The information gained from analytics can help businesses understand what content works and what doesn’t.



User data can help businesses like malls, airports and museums grow and improve their offerings. Search volume can be used to determine which new shops or added services will be most interesting to customers.



And while digital wayfinding signage is a great way to increase customer satisfaction, it is also a useful tool for internal communications

“Building managers and HR personnel can use kiosks and real-time data to better the work environment,” explained Jérôme Hérard, founding partner at ViaDirect, a global leader in digital wayfinding solutions. “With the recent popularity in flexible working conditions, desk sharing and coworking spaces, having a digital system in place to keep everyone informed is essential.”

Update content on the fly

Printed maps and static signs can quickly become outdated, seeing as offices reorganize, exhibits change and shops relocate on a regular basis. Digital wayfinding solutions makes these changes a breeze. With the ability to update maps and directories in minutes, maps are kept up-to-date without having to spend hundreds if not thousands on printing and installing static posters.

Digital screens also have the added ability to display non-wayfinding content. When no one is actively looking for directions, screens can display current weather, event schedules, local news and other interesting content. Locations can also make extra revenue by displaying advertisements on the screen.

Businesses can also add to the user experience by getting creative with their screens’ messages and colors to present an exciting brand identity. Personalized content and wayfinding features leave a positive impression on a user.



Digital wayfinding signage is the perfect solution for businesses to enhance their consumer experience and an easy way to manage and update content.

