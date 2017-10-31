Broadsign Announces New Programmatic ‘Health and Lifestyle’ Digital Out-of-Home Audience Package

Digital media buyers can now amplify brand campaigns with high-impact, specialty digital out-of-home screens

New York, NY. October 31, 2017 – Broadsign International, LLC, the leading digital out-of home marketing platform, today announced programmatic buying access for more than 10,000 screens globally. This initial programmatic deployment enables access to 400 million impressions per month via DOOH screens located in healthcare, veterinarian and lifestyle locations, such as shopping malls or near sports complexes.

As part of the launch, Broadsign is also announcing integrations with several demand-side platforms (DSPs) and exchanges for its supply-side platform, Broadsign Serv SSP. These integrations will enable programmatic and digital media buyers to purchase DOOH inventory from within popular digital ad platforms.

DOOH: Ideal complement to online and mobile

For digital media buyers who wish to augment their existing online and mobile campaigns with premium, high-impact DOOH locations, Broadsign’s DOOH marketing platform opens up an entirely new medium and revenue stream.

Digital out-of home advertising is expected to grow at 13.3% CAGR to represent $19 billion in annual advertising spend by 2019. “Given the breadth and depth of the Broadsign publisher network, which is now in excess of 130,000 screens worldwide, we are uniquely positioned to enable large scale DOOH audience reach programmatically,” said Burr Smith, Broadsign CEO. “We are excited to deliver this initial audience package to digital media buyers who previously may not have considered booking DOOH due to the lack of integration with their automated inventory and buying tools.”

Broadsign Health and Lifestyle audience

The Broadsign Health and Lifestyle Audience Package, the first of many audience segments to become available, enables advertisers to reach more than 400 million impressions per month and is customizable by point of interest, DMA, time of day, and a number of other demographic variables. US specialty locations include:

Medical clinics, dental offices and pharmacies

Pet care and veterinarian clinics

Retail stores and shopping malls

Business and leisure travelers

Daily commuters

Entertainment and sporting events

Direct access to DOOH media via DSPs and exchanges

Through integrations with popular DSPs and exchanges, programmatic media buyers will be able to transact DOOH media buys right from within their existing trading platforms. To facilitate this process, Broadsign is pleased to announce completed and in-process integrations with OutMoove, Platform 161, Rubicon Project, and Splicky.

Just as digital is transforming the OOH industry, programmatic buying will transform the way buyers and sellers transact DOOH inventory. “Rubicon Project is excited to provide its unparalleled marketplace capabilities to all of Broadsign’s partners through this integration. Today’s announcement is a step forward in Rubicon Project’s mission to provide premium supply for all its buying partners,” said Chris Waterman, Head of DOOH at Rubicon Project.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform that enables brands, agencies, and DOOH media publishers to buy, sell, and deliver DOOH campaigns efficiently, reliably and securely. With more than 130,000 displays in venues such as airports, shopping malls, health clinics and cinemas powered by the Broadsign DOOH marketing platform, Broadsign’s publisher network serves more than 360 million ads/day, generating 15 billion impressions/month.

The Broadsign marketing platform includes Broadsign Core for content distribution, playback and proof of performance, Broadsign Serv Direct for sales inventory availability and proposal generation, and Broadsign Serv SSP a customized programmatic DOOH solution that enables programmatic transactions of DOOH inventory. You can learn more about the Broadsign Health and Lifestyle DOOH Audience Package here.

Press Contact

Samantha Brault | 1-514-399-1184 | samantha.brault@broadsign.com

[hl-mediakit-banner]