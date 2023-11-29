Zitcha and Broadsign partner to drive global in-store retail media market

Broadsign Platform Overview
BlogZitcha and Broadsign partner to drive global in-store retail media market

November 29, 2023

New advertising technology integration delivers global omnichannel retail media solution

Melbourne – 30 November 2023: Zitcha and Broadsign have teamed up to integrate the Broadsign out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform with Zitcha’s retail media platform. The collaboration empowers retailers to maximise and monetise in-store digital display networks and enables advertising partners to easily view and book available in-store inventory and review campaign performance alongside the retailer’s other media channels.

With the combined technologies, a retail brand and its advertising partners can now develop more holistic on and off-site retail marketing strategies and better leverage the retailer’s first-party data for more effective customer targeting and attribution reporting. The integration arrives as 80 percent of shopping still happens in-store1 and retail media is expected to reach $125.7 billion in 20232, and provides a clearer view into return on advertising spend (ROAS).

“The potential of in-store retail media is huge and yet still relatively underutilised by retailers and brand advertisers. We think the ability to run in-store screens and report on transactions, similar to other marketing channels, is going to be a game changer for brands looking at how they spend their OOH budgets,” Troy Townsend, CEO, Zitcha said. “By harnessing Zitcha’s unified retail media platform and our native Broadsign integration, retailers around the world wanting a comprehensive retail media solution can simplify and supercharge their in-store screens to drive additional incremental revenues and sales for advertising partners.”

“Out-of-home and retail media are colliding, and we’re thrilled to be working with Zitcha to break down barriers to a more holistic retail media advertising experience,” added Adam Green SVP of Strategy. “Our joint efforts will help retailers and advertisers reap the benefits of omnichannel advertising across retail media network inventory, including in-store displays. The new integration will allow them to reach audiences on the path to and now also at the point of purchase, while simultaneously providing a simpler way for retailers to monetize their in-store display networks.”

A leader in out-of-home advertising technology, Broadsign works with retail giants globally – including Auchan, Ahold Delhaize, Coles, and Woolworths – to scale, manage and sell digital and static out-of-home inventory through automated software, intelligent campaign tools, network operations, and programmatic advertising.

About Zitcha

Zitcha is the world’s first unified omnichannel Retail Media Platform, with a vision of making Retail Media better for everyone. Zitcha brings together a Retailer’s onsite, offsite, and in-store media assets to create a scalable all-in-one Retail Media Platform that’s simple for Brand’s to use. The platform combines high-performance data driven campaigns with transparent reporting and walled gardens with an aim to maximise yield for Retailers, ROAS for Brands and personalisation for Customers. 

Find out more at zitcha.com 

For media enquiries, contact Tim Addington, TAG PR on 0405904287.

  1. National Retail Federation, March 2023 ↩︎
  2. GroupM, June 2023 ↩︎

