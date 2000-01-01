Making it easy to transact digital out-of-home programmatically
Formerly known as Campsite, Broadsign Ads' mission is to bridge the gap between media buyers and digital out-of-home publishers through a streamlined DOOH-specific DSP that makes transacting digital out-of-home accessible to all.
As part of the Broadsign family, Broadsign Ads makes it easier than ever for publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe.
Our Story
We began as Campsite in 2016 as an extension of Newad Media Company. Launched in Toronto by Newad's digital development team, the goal was to improve media buyer access to digital out-of-home inventory. The idea came from feedback our team received from clients who were purchasing inventory in traditional blocks with estimated impressions. We realized that the market was missing an effective, easy-to-use platform for media buyers to book digital out-of-home autonomously - so we set out to develop one.
We soon began connecting buyers with premium digital out-of-home inventory, starting with 1000 of Newad's screens and quickly expanding to include screens across Canada. As a pioneer in programmatic digital out-of-home, we've revolutionized the way out-of-home integrates with digital media strategies, enabling advertisers to activate their best campaigns within minutes.
In 2019, Campsite was acquired by Broadsign, the global leader in OOH advertising solutions, with both companies sharing a goal of extending programmatic digital out-of-home around the world. We began our expansion into new markets shortly after, entering the U.S. in 2020 and Australia in 2021.
Today, we're known as Broadsign Ads.
We're proud to partner with many of the world's largest digital out-of-home companies and agencies to deliver an innovative ad exchange platform that connects media buyers and sellers in an environment specifically designed for out-of-home.
See what our customers are saying about Broadsign Ads
For a campaign manager that has progressed in the digital world, it is great to know that we can try outdoor advertising the same way we would launch a Facebook campaign, as an example. When it comes to choosing audiences as well as buying inventory, it's familiar ground. It opens so many new, unexpected doors!
The Broadsign Ads platform was so easy to use. As a small business, we did not expect billboards to be so easy and accessible.
To execute a campaign of this magnitude we needed a DSP that could deliver on ease of use and transparency - and Broadsign Ads performed above and beyond our expectations thanks to its numerous capabilities and capacity to streamline the DOOH-specific workflow. Furthermore, collaborating with Broadsign Ads' team of programmatic digital-out-of-home experts meant seamless execution from start to finish.
Broadsign Ads gives us the power to display our digital out-of-home campaigns the way we want to, when we want to. The only thing we regret is not getting started sooner!
What used to take hours to plan and execute was reduced to minutes with Broadsign Ads. The ease of use, which mimics online ad buying platforms, and its powerful DOOH targeting and scheduling features were a game-changer for us.
The availability of screen level data allows us to tailor each campaign for maximum impact. It is easy to onboard any team member to the Broadsign Ads buying platform, fast to roll out a new campaign or modify a current one, and the dedicated team support and service are just beyond amazing.
Broadsign Ads was a no-brainer for us to reach people in our community. We know exactly who we're targeting, focusing on the neighbourhoods and buildings that we wanted. We got feedback from people who saw the ads. It resulted in a 12.8 % increase in foot traffic compared to last year.